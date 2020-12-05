Corrupt! Garcetti lets movie company set up dining outside shuttered restaurant

This next story is heartbreaking and it’s being played around the country. Small business owners are being destroyed while minorities and elites are favored. What happened to all men are created equal?

A bar owner in Los Angeles, California is livid to see that Mayor Garcetti has approved an outdoor dining area for a movie company directly across from her outdoor dining area which was shut down.

Garcetti has made exceptions for the elites — the movie company. Apparently, elites are essential and the common man and woman are not. It’s a mystery as to why people vote for people like Garcetti over and over. In fact, they keep voting for worse and worse people.

The bar owner, Angela Marsden, who has been fighting shutdown orders from the local government over the past week, said in the video that she came to her place of business to gather materials to organize a protest and saw that a movie company had apparently been permitted to set up a large outdoor dining setup.

“I walk into my parking lot, and, obviously, Mayor Garcetti has approved this,” the woman says, pointing to several large tents with tables and chairs underneath them.

“I’m losing everything,” Marsden continues. “Everything I own is being taken away from me. And they set up a movie company right next to my outdoor patio, and people wonder why I’m protesting and why I’ve had enough.”

Marsden asked why her outdoor patio is “dangerous” but the outdoor setup yards away from it permitted, calling it a “slap in the face.”

It’s worse than a slap in the face.

Bar owner in Los Angeles CA is livid to see that mayor Garcetti has approved an outdoor dining area for a movie company directly across from her outdoor dining area (which was shut down) pic.twitter.com/jkUP2CWg35 — Jake Coco 💙🇺🇸🎶🐻 (@jakecoco) December 4, 2020