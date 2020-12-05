Rep Cloud: FBI is putting up roadblocks to verifying voter fraud

“What we’ve seen is roadblocks when it comes to looking at those items,” said Texas GOP Rep. Michael Cloud.

Rep. Michael McCloud said the FBI is putting up roadblocks to verifying voter fraud.

“There’s plenty of evidence there to see, certainly enough evidence to warrant an investigation,” Cloud said on Just the News’ “Water Cooler” show.

Cloud told show host David Brody, “Some of these accusations are pretty easy to track down if we had the fortitude to do it. … But instead of an interest in this, what we’ve seen is roadblocks when it comes to looking at those items.”

It sounds like the obstruction with the endless coup.

Ultimately, the DOJ could be putting forth search warrants. They could be impounding evidence. There’s a lot that they could be doing right now. And it’s almost like they’re waiting for the evidence to come to them.”

Recently, Attorney General Bill Barr said he has not yet found evidence of massive voter fraud, However, he hasn’t interviewed any of Rudy Giuliani’s witnesses or examined the Dominion machines. He also said it’s not a federal matter, but rather, it is a matter for the civil courts.

AG Barr has ordered federal investigators to pursue substantial allegations of voter fraud.

He added to his series of tweets: If any investigative activity is currently taking place at any level of @TheJusticeDept, it has not been made known to the American people.

