Corrupt VA Dems Pose as White Supremacists

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Two Virginia Democrats posed as white supremacists, but unfortunately for them, they were caught. They had to make their accounts private.

It’s not unusual. We have caught them doing that in New York regularly. They also send radicals to scream and curse, hoping for a reaction.

One of the sleazy phonies is the financial director for the Young Virginia Democrats. A third fraud showed up and he’s black so we added that after publication — he’s at the end.

Democrats are pulling out all the stops to cheat to win.

They also found a black white supremacist.


