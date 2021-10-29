Corrupt VA Dems Pose as White Supremacists

















Two Virginia Democrats posed as white supremacists, but unfortunately for them, they were caught. They had to make their accounts private.

It’s not unusual. We have caught them doing that in New York regularly. They also send radicals to scream and curse, hoping for a reaction.

One of the sleazy phonies is the financial director for the Young Virginia Democrats. A third fraud showed up and he’s black so we added that after publication — he’s at the end.

Democrats are pulling out all the stops to cheat to win.

BREAKING: Financial director for Young VA Dems has gone private after being exposed for posing as a white supremacist pic.twitter.com/fbCbafIiZf — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 29, 2021

Here are the receipts. Should’ve gone private sooner: https://t.co/jo3hAkmFcY — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 29, 2021

UPDATE: 2nd VA Democrat operative caught, goes private https://t.co/kkgoyphA27 — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 29, 2021

They also found a black white supremacist.

Looks like they found the black "white supremacist" and his account is also locked pic.twitter.com/m8DBH1Z91n — Ames (@RestingTwitFace) October 29, 2021

