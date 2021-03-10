My Pillow Guy announces a new social media platform welcoming total free speech









Mike Lindell, the My Pillow guy, has been working on a new social-media platform for four years to compete with Twitter and Facebook. He said in an interview on Friday on Charlie Kirk’s podcast, “people will be able to talk and not walk on eggshells.”

It might be ready in a month.

“You will not need YouTube. You won’t need these places. So it will be where everything can be told because we’ve got to get our voices back,” he explained. “People will be able to talk and not walk on eggshells.”

“Every single influencer person on the planet can come there. You’re going to have a platform to speak out,” he said. “It’s not just like a little Twitter platform.”

It sounds wonderful. We do have several now — Parler, Gab, Clouthub, MeWe and others — but they aren’t quite up to Twitter or FB.

Lindell was expelled from all of the platforms for continuing to claim the 2020 election was stolen. He put out a video called Absolute Proof on his website. It was pulled by YouTube and others. We were able to post it on CloutHub. It made a case for the election being stolen. Critics say there is no evidence whatsoever.

He is currently being sued for $1.3 billion by Dominion Voting Machines. Lindell welcomes it and looks forward to discovery. He believes he has proof China was involved.

This video says he has defamed them and did it to sell pillows and help his run for governor:

