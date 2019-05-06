Cory Booker Suggests Imprisonment for “Assault Weapons” Owners

Cory Booker suggests he would throw Americans in jail if they don’t give up their assault weapons after he puts a buyback program in place. He would so kindly give the gun owners a sufficient period of time to turn the guns in. He apparently doesn’t know much about the 2nd Amendment.

Democrats define assault weapons as any semi-automatic.

Booker told CNN’s Poppy Harlow how he felt when she asked, “Senator Booker, before you go, one final question on your gun proposal since you just released it this morning: Your competitor in the 2020 race, Congressman Eric Swalwell has also, like you, proposed an assault weapons ban,” Harlow said.

“He’s proposing a buyback program where Americans who currently have those guns could sell them essentially to the government, but if they don’t, within a certain period of time, they would be prosecuted … thrown in jail, perhaps. Are you supportive of the same?”

He was evasive, but it sounds like he agrees with Swalwell.

“Again, we should have a law that bans these weapons, and we should have a reasonable period in which people can turn in these weapons. Right now we have a nation that allows in streets and communities like mine these weapons that should not exist,” Booker said on Monday.

Booker said we can all agree “weapons of war” should be off the street. [Except no self-respecting soldier would be caught in a war zone with the guns he’s talking about.]

Watch:

Sen. Cory Booker tells @PoppyHarlowCNN he wants assault weapons off the streets but declines to say whether he would prosecute Americans who refuse to sell assault weapons back to the government. https://t.co/SuVpqTW6DC pic.twitter.com/x6BlwIOz9n — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) May 6, 2019

Also on Monday, Booker unveiled a comprehensive but “simple” 14-part gun control plan , which included a ban on assault weapons including high capacity magazines.

“The biggest thing in the proposal is a national gun licensing program, which would force Americans to apply for 5-year gun licenses before obtaining a firearm. The process would include fingerprinting, an interview, gun safety courses, and a federal background check,” Booker said in a statement announcing the proposal.

Who the hay does this fool think he is? Does he want to control our other inherent rights too?