Cory Booker’s 25 Hour Rant: Demonic Possession?

Pollster Frank Luntz fell all over himself praising Cory Booker after he beclowned himself for 25 hours and 5 minutes ranting about Donald Trump and Elon Musk to an almost non-existent audience. He said things like, “I want to emphasize what Cory Booker did over the last 24 hours may have changed the course of political history.”

“What I saw over the last 25 hours absolutely blew me away,” Luntz gushed, then made a big prediction. “That speech puts Cory Booker as one of the leaders for the Democratic Party for 2028.”

NBC News also considered Booker a potential leader. He has competition with AOC and Jasmine Crockett.

NBC News reported:

It was a cathartic moment for a vast swath of demoralized voters across the country, who tuned in amid hunger for some action by the opposition party beyond the traditions of business as usual.

And for a Democratic Party that has been lost in the wilderness since its bruising defeat to Donald Trump last fall, it offered a rare moment of hope to pursue what may be its only chance of slowing Trump down: inspiring a mass popular uprising against him.

According to NBC, his video had 350 million ‘likes.’ How is that even possible? Wait a second; that’s everybody in the country. Well, I didn’t like it. I don’t even know anyone who liked it.

Throughout Tuesday afternoon, Booker was trending across social media, including on TikTok, BlueSky, and even Elon Musk’s X, NBC News said.

The speech got over 350 million “likes” on Booker’s TikTok livestream of his remarks, according to his office, including more than 300,000 people viewing them across his platform at once. It included over 200 stories from New Jerseyans and Americans. And it drew over 28,000 voicemails of encouragement on Booker’s office phone line, along with public accolades from Democratic luminaries like former Vice President Kamala Harris and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the former House speaker.

Terrence Williams has a different view. He thinks it might be demonic possession:

Terrence K. Williams responds to Cory Booker’s ridiculous 25-hour meltdown, mocking the senator’s dramatic filibuster over policy disputes. Williams quipped, “The Academy Award goes to Cory Booker,” slamming the over-the-top Senate floor display with his trademark humor. pic.twitter.com/wG2illj2eJ — (Jason) Stands For Truth (@TrueJMitchell) April 3, 2025

Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., said Booker taught Democrats a lesson.

“He made the Senate relevant, and he captured the moment where people were focused on the why we have to push back and stand up against Trump, as opposed to the tactical day-to-day slog,” he said. “It was very inspirational.”Yet, despite the reaction, Booker’s speech won’t end Trump’s attempts to dismantle the federal government or halt his agenda of tax cuts and mass deportations from barreling through the Republican-controlled Congress. The only specific Senate business it disrupted were votes on a resolution involving Trump’s tariffs and his nominee to be the U.S. ambassador to NATO.

We want you to feel inspired, so here you go:

It really wasn’t a filibuster since there are no bills up, and he did it for nothing!

Cory Booker @SenBooker Filibuster about nothing —again.

Has anyone actually seen Newark, NJ? He was mayor from 2006-2013, and look at it now—hardly a success story. Take a drive through Newark (safely, with your doors locked),

and tell me Cory Booker knows how to save anything. pic.twitter.com/fvaVBdfiZ9 — April Color (@ColorApril) April 3, 2025

Breaking: Cory Booker’s Filibuster Record Broken By Your Wife https://t.co/fz7efln8wJ pic.twitter.com/Il07lOQ1ah — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 2, 2025

He really has to learn to dance if he wants to bring in the Tesla Destroyers. However, he does have 350 million admirers. Since Democrats are at 21% approval, he does appear to be the new leader.

“Wow, that dance really changed my mind about Tesla,” said no one with a functioning brain. Ever. pic.twitter.com/djlnWbpcEU — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) March 29, 2025

