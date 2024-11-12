President-elect Donald Trump designated John Ratcliffe, his former Director of National Intelligence, to become director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Before being appointed by Trump, Ratcliffe served as a Republican House member from Texas. Ratcliffe was a strong defender of Trump’s from his seats on the Judiciary and Intelligence committees. Some political observers viewed Ratcliffe as a contender to serve as the next attorney general.

“I am pleased to announce that former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe will serve as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA),” Trump said in a statement.

“From exposing fake Russian collusion to be a Clinton campaign operation to catching the FBI’s abuse of Civil Liberties at the FISA Court, John Ratcliffe has always been a warrior for Truth and Honesty with the American Public. When 51 intelligence officials were lying about Hunter Biden’s laptop, there was one, John Ratcliffe, telling the truth to the American People.”

Democrats accused Ratcliffe of politicizing his intelligence post by contradicting career civil servants about Russian election interference on Trump’s behalf.

“I will deliver the unvarnished truth,” Ratcliffe said in May 2020.

As it happens, the entire Russia conspiracy was invented to hurt Donald Trump.

Ratcliffe is a fearless loyalist.

