Could Be Thousands of Chinese Communist Honey Traps in the US

Axios revealed this week that more than six years ago, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., began a relationship with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy named Fong Fong aka Christine Fong. He’s not alone and there are probably thousands more like her.

“I can say with a high level of confidence that there are many more of these women out there,” Daniel Hoffman, a retired CIA Senior Clandestine Services Officer, told Fox News. “China’s MO is to flood the zone.”

One former defense and intelligence operative noted that it could be well into the hundreds – if not thousands. Such spies are assumed to be at top universities, known to speak perfect English, and routinely use social media platforms such as Linkedin and Facebook to connect with their prey.

IT IS ABOUT ENSNARING TALENTED NEWCOMERS

But it is not only about entrapping big names. It is about having an eye for talent. They like to start when one’s star is about to begin rising.

Hoffman asserted that there are likely many more who have zero links to any officials.

“The goal is to become a trusted individual with who (the target) can share information. The spy here would have wanted to learn everything she could about his personality, every little detail of his leadership style to build a profile,” Hoffman said. “The idea here is to latch on to someone like a Swalwell when they are a junior and make contacts. It is much harder to do that when someone is already big and well-known. (This spy) recognized that.”The females employed in this tactic place themselves in a position where they come into contact with the targeted individual. The target is almost always a male, but there have been some instances of females also falling prey to this,” observed Del Wilber, a former U.S. intelligence officer. “The goal is to get the target into a compromising position, usually with photos or video evidence of their indiscretions.”

“Once compromised, they are told to cooperate, or else their actions will be disclosed. And they’ll be divorced, lose their government clearance and their job, etc.,” he asserted.

MI5 WARNED US IN 2010

MI5 warned in 2010 in a 14-page document distributed in 2009 to hundreds of British banks, businesses, and financial institutions. It was titled “The Threat from Chinese Espionage,” and told of a wide-ranging Chinese effort to blackmail Western businesspeople over sexual relationships.

The document, as the London Times reported in January, explicitly warns that Chinese intelligence services are trying to cultivate “long-term relationships.” They have been known to “exploit vulnerabilities such as sexual relationship. They pressurize individuals to co-operate with them.”

