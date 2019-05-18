COUP NEWS…Flynn told Rep to “keep the pressure on” Mueller probe

CNN reported that General Michael Flynn sent a Twitter direct message to Rep. Matt Gaetz, encouraging the Florida Republican to “keep the pressure on.”

FLYNN MIGHT BE SUGGESTING THE MUELLER PROBE WAS A FRAUD

“You stay on top of what you’re doing. Your leadership is so vital for our country now. Keep the pressure on,” Flynn wrote in an April 2018 message to Gaetz, which was obtained by CNN.

This was while Flynn was cooperating with Mueller. Gaetz is a big Mueller probe critic. Flynn probably feels railroaded.

On the same night that Flynn sent the message to Gaetz, the lawmaker had appeared on Fox Business’ “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” where he criticized the Mueller investigation.

“We’ve got to play a far stronger role in exposing the hypocrisy at the Department of Justice,” Gaetz said in the April 3, 2018, appearance. “With no evidence of collusion, with no evidence of any crime whatsoever, they unleashed Bob Mueller to go investigate things that happened before Donald Trump was even contemplating running for president.”

Mueller has praised Flynn’s cooperation and recommended leniency. Whether Mueller knew about this or not is unclear. The Judge, Emmet Sullivan, now wants all communications and records from the Flynn probe.

Gaetz also received a message in February of this year. On the day that Attorney General William Barr was confirmed, Flynn sent Gaetz GIFs of a bald eagle and an American flag, without any accompanying text.

CNN says this might complicate things with his sentencing. Maybe so, but it also might shed more light on what really went down with Flynn. If Flynn sent a message like that, it is because he thinks the probe is corrupt.

HIS BROTHER SAYS IT WAS ENTRAPMENT

Flynn’s brother Joseph Flynn spoke to Fox News and said the investigation of his brother was taking place during the transition. Catherine Herridge added that the impetus for the spying was Flynn’s innocuous Russia Today dinner during which he sat next to Russian President Putin. General Flynn said he briefed the agency before and after. No one investigated Jill Stein who was also in attendance.

His brother suggests all of this was entrapment.

If the dinner started the spying on Flynn, that’s bogus. Why aren’t they investigating Jill Stein?

These were the attendees:

Michael Flynn – top US spy chief until 2014 Wikipedia Vladimir Putin Serb film director Emir Kusturica Emir Kusturica’s wife Willy Wimmer – prominent German politician Wikipedia Jill Stein – Candidate for President for the American Green Party Sergei Ivanov – Putin’s chief of staff – seen as #2 person in terms of political importance in Russia

THE PROBE BEGAN MUCH EARLIER

Why wasn’t the President-Elect told?

