Steve Bannon to Go to Prison on June 6?

By
M DOWLING
-
0
23

Steve Bannon’s appeal for a conviction of not responding to a subpoena by the Stalinesque J6 panel was denied. The hearing to remand him to prison will take place on June 6.

He was sentenced to four months in prison. Bannon is one of Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters and he’ll be locked up during four critical months.


