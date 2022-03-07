COV coverage: “largest and most comprehensive breach of journalistic ethics in history”

New documents obtained by The Blaze Media through FOIA request revealed that HHS paid major media organizations including cable TV news stations, publications, digital media companies, and many more to promote the Covid-19 vaccine narrative as part of a “comprehensive media campaign.”

Those same outlets provided positive media coverage non-stop. HHS never told us how much the agency spent on media platforms to force their narrative on the public.

Emerald Robinson writing on substack said this is the largest and most comprehensive breach of journalistic ethics in history.

“That is the largest and most comprehensive breach of journalistic ethics that has ever occurred. Almost everybody took the money. Almost everybody lied about the vaccines (knowingly or unknowingly). Almost everybody refused to report anything negative about the vaccines — because they were paid to close their eyes. Almost everybody is implicated,” Robinson wrote.

Chris Pandolfo discovered that nearly the entire corporate media took money from the Biden Administration to push the vaccines to their audiences without disclosing it. More importantly, so-called “conservative” media organizations took money from the Biden Administration to spin positive stories about deadly and ineffective vaccines to their conservative viewers who were right to be suspicious — and did not disclose it.

Fox News and Newsmax took the money and said nothing to their conservative viewers.

This is what you call pure propaganda.

And Then There’s War Coverage

We are currently dealing with non-stop Ukraine war coverage, pushing for war against Russia. There is a lot we don’t hear and that’s the atrocities by the Ukrainian Neo Nazis. It’s not one-sided. NATO did plenty to set the stage for this war, and if we get involved, we will be at war with a nuclear nation and probably China, at least by proxy.

Emerald Robinson shared her own story on substack:

Let me add another personal detail: I was contacted by top Newsmax executives and told to halt any negative coverage of the vaccines in 2021. I was told that “it was problematic” for Newsmax. I was given some version of this warning multiple times by multiple executives. Obviously, I did not heed their advice.

Of course, almost everyone else employed in the corporate media did keep their mouths shut. I discussed the outright ban on negative vaccine coverage with other Newsmax producers and top anchors at the time, and they were aware that they could not provide negative coverage of the news vaccines without repercussions from the network. I was contacted by PR experts who worked with Newsmax and was told that medical experts and doctors who might say negative things about the new vaccines would not be booked as guests at all.

In other words, the Biden Administration’s money did not just pay for pro-vaccine advertising at outlets like Fox and Newsmax: it paid for an outright ban on any negative coverage.

Seek truth and don’t automatically believe what you read or hear, not from Fauci, right, left, no one. They lie for money.

