Global Currencies to Control the Peasants

The G7 is pushing digital global currency for Central Banks. This is part of The Great Reset and that should concern everyone. It gives the elite unlimited control.

They want to know everything about you and they want to track you, so forget privacy. Think global taxation, global laws, and morals. Will that work?

As the Great Reset proceeds from globalist think tanks and technology billionaires to allied media elites, governments, schools, and Woke corporations, what will the elites “reset” next?

Supporters of the World Economic Forum’s all-encompassing Great Reset agenda are eyeing BIG changes for the global monetary system.

Plans that might once have been dismissed as pure speculation or conspiracy theories are now being openly pushed by people who occupy the highest levels of power.

President Joe Biden’s economic policies were grafted directly from the “build back better” language of the Great Reset’s authors. Democrats and some Republicans are fully on board.

Watch this report from October which is still very current.

G7 criminals trying to push a global currency backed by central banks now Great Reset moving right along pic.twitter.com/UqME2VqW80 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 19, 2021

