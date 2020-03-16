Covid-19 in the United States, Who’s Dying and Where

WHAT’S HAPPENING WITH COVID-19

As of this writing, we have over 3,244 cases of the virus in the United States and 67 people have died. The disease is highly contagious. In one report, a man in South Korea who refused to follow curfew and went to two events gave the virus to 1,000 people.

The illness is spreading rapidly, and as the testing proceeds the numbers will go up as we find more people with the illness. The Sentinel is in Suffolk County, Long Island. We had one case last week, then 28, and now 37. New York State has 613 confirmed cases and 269 of those are in New York City. Two died in New York. One was an 82-year old woman with underlying conditions and the other was a 64-year-old in Rockland County with serious health issues.

That’s just what is happening in New York which Governor Cuomo calls the epicenter of the disease.

In Europe, many more younger people get the disease.

It is clear that China did lie and they should have to pay a price, but, instead, U.S. media is protecting them and attacking the U.S. president.

More people are showing flu-like symptoms but test negative for the flu, according to a chart from somewhere put up by leftist Chris Hayes. If true, it could suggest many more have coronavirus than we knew and it’s increasing quickly.

THE DEATHS BY STATE AND AGE

63% of U.S. deaths were in Washington State

29 of total 67 U.S. deaths occurred at the same Washington State nursing home

Two more coronavirus deaths have been reported Sunday, associated with the same Washington State nursing home. A total of 67 U.S. coronavirus deaths were reported as of Sunday night, March 15, Sharyl Attkisson reports.

All were older except a man in his 40s with underlying conditions.

TEST KITS

We now know that coronavirus has been around longer than we knew.

The test kits everyone rails about will give us numbers, but if you get flu-like symptoms, you likely have coronavirus. The disease might be doubling on a daily basis. It has gone from 1700 to 3000 cases in a day. It could kill a lot of people in a short amount of time.

The Lancet claims ibuprofen and cortisone might do more harm than good and they recommend Tylenol.

No one except people who have recovered from the disease have immunity since it’s totally new.

People do need to stay home if they can and stay away from large crowds. The rate of infection could place an impossible strain on hospitals if the infection meets the worst case scenario. We need to slow the disease down.

In Italy, half of the patients with the illness require hospitalization. If that happens in the U.S., we could run out of hospital space. The disease must continue to be slowed down as the President has skillfully done these past two months with travel bans. The President, however, can’t control everything.

Other countries did not take the precautions that President Trump took and the disease is out of control as it is or was in China.

Watch the CDC site for your information:

Everyone can help prevent the spread of #COVID19. Call your doctor if you develop symptoms, have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19, or have recently traveled from an area with widespread or ongoing community spread of COVID-19. https://t.co/ehL8kmRHaN pic.twitter.com/Hz49Y1CYg6 — CDC (@CDCgov) March 15, 2020

What you might also want to consider is staying away from cable TV and the hysterical media. Just check in with the appropriate sites including the CDC. Listen to Dr. Fauci’s briefings.

They’re freaking out at Drudge, getting clickbaity:

THIS IS THE REALITY IN THE US RIGHT NOW BUT IT COULD GET A LOT WORSE

Thank President Trump for slowing the virus and listening to the scientists and health professionals.

And stay home if you can:

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020