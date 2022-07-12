Covid-19 Vaccines and Hunter Biden Prove

Hackers Are Not Always the Bad Guys!

By Mark Schwendau

When one hears of computer hackers or Internet hackers the mind automatically tracks criminal shady people from foreign countries trying to get your personal banking information and the like from your personal computer. That is not always the case.

One gets a mental image of foreigners running phishing scams by phone whereby they pretend to be selling you an extended auto service warranty or supplemental Medicare insurance. In some instances, they pretend to be Apple or Microsoft tech support calling to recover your computer that they see has been infected with a virus.

Few of us have the ability to even the playing field but some have found a source of income by turning the tables on these people and making an online video of the process as they do so as seen here.

Last year we learned scammers can be the good guys for the first time in Internet history. Hackers (apparently) hacked into the computer systems of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson&Johnson, to determine data related to their Covid-19 vaccines. They determined not all Covid-19 doses were created equal. They then published to the world the deadliest batches from Pfizer for adults beginning with batches designated EN and ER. They also reported the deadliest batches for children to begin with EW being the worst of the worst and other bad batches for children as FA and FC. The data the hackers found in the Big Pharma systems show batches used in the US were 10 times deadlier than in the EU.

These unknown hackers then set up an online database of their findings on a website titled “How Bad is My Batch?” (HowBad.Info) where users can go and look up their Covid-19 vaccine injection and boosters by batch numbers. That website also offers other information received in the hacks to Big Pharma such as this passage:

“The Mortality Bomb: The vaccines have a delayed effect. Analysis by state shows a massive increase in mortality in 7 states in the third quarter of 2021 (Q3). I demonstrate that this is due to the vaccines deployed in Q1 and Q2. So the vaccines act like a bomb with a 100-day fuse.”

This hack really blew the cover off of Tony Fauci, Bill Gates, and Joe Biden. It caused people to resist Biden’s vaccine mandate of last fall filing for religious exemptions and medical exemptions. It caused thousands of people to walk away from their jobs and careers rather than risk the “clot shot”. The “vaccine hesitancy” turned into “noncompliance”. The media refused to cover the story as the globalist elites were caught with their pants down. For them to try to deny the contents of the website would draw more attention to the hackers and their website.

It is not known if this information was gleaned from the servers of Big Pharma by hackers or people within the companies working there with souls leaking the information.

This website operated by these hackers is undoubtedly saving lives by exposing the fraud of a fake pandemic with an objective of eugenicist practices to control the population.

Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters to announce the development of these hackers.

In a very new development, 4Chan hackers have (apparently) hacked Hunter Biden’s iCloud account. That cracked account allegedly holds data for 46 devices Hunter Biden has used since 2011. It appears these 4Chan hackers are going to use the Chinese water torcher on both Joe Biden and Congress until they do something relative to removing Joe Biden from office. Anybody with a brain can now see, thanks to these 4Chan hackers, that our highest office is compromised with Joe Biden in it.

Here are two of the first videos released to the Internet and while Big Tech like Google and YouTube may censor this information to protect the Biden administration, other sources will not be doing so.

A more recently dropped video is actually both sad and humorous:

“Hunter Biden Argues With Hooker About How Much Crack He Has”

This video is being seen across multiple social media platforms around the world. Some of the things people are noticing and commenting on besides the crack as the main subject include:

The unkempt room Hunter Biden and his whore are in looks disgusting and in bad need of housekeeping.

A Sybian (sex toy) is seen laying on the floor.

People openly mock the mainstream media for asking questions like, “Can you imagine if this was one of Donald Trump’s children?!”

And, “Is crack legal in China?”

The hack of the Hunter Biden account was revealed late Saturday night, July 9. But within hours the administrators of 4Chan took action to remove screenshots and threads related to the leak from the data breach. It is said the majority of the site’s users are furious over this action and question why it was done. It’s not clear yet if any of those leaks came from Hunter’s infamous “Laptop From Hell”.

According to the news source the Washington Examiner, the laptop and its contents are authentic and do belong to Robert Hunter Biden. A full forensic examination on a copy of the hard drive of the laptop was conducted which confirmed the authenticity of the laptop. According to Konstantinos “Gus” Dimitrelos, a former secret service agent, and cyber forensics expert, who conducted the examination, “My analysis revealed there is 100 percent certainty that Robert Hunter Biden was the only person responsible for the activity on this hard drive and all of its stored data.”

It has been said that Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, obtained the materials from the laptop of Hunter Biden, sometime during the summer of 2020. A private Apple computer repair store owner contacted Giuliani after the FBI showed no interest in responding to the laptop left at the store with a bill in default. It has been reported that a computer store owner became concerned when he saw Hunter Biden engaged in sexual relations with young Chinese girls who may have been underage.

Contrary to what some may think, the computer store owner was not all that political but simply trying to do the right thing according to the law. He has since been driven out of business for his involvement in exposing the Hunter Biden laptop.

Posts by people on Twitter have ranged from humorous to serious as noted below.

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

