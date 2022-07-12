Forget Hunter Biden Porn

Hunter Biden is the useful son of Joe Biden who made deals with enemies and other foreign nations enriching himself and Dad. That begs for investigation. Hunter’s salacious behavior is a humiliation but irrelevant.

Forget Hunter’s sex and crack binges.

As we focus on Hunter, we are ignoring the damage Democrat policies are doing to the nation. There is talk of putting Hunter in prison for taking hookers across state lines. Don’t let that become the conversation. It’s a waste of time. As we say in Queens, fuggetaboutit.

Don’t let Republican leadership focus on that so they can avoid the real issues. It’s not worth our time. What is worth our time is the impeachment of Secretary Mayorkas and Attorney General Garland. They are the problem in our immigration and justice system. Their policies cannot be allowed to stand. Mayorkas is bringing in as many as six million people a year to change our demographics forever. Garland is setting up a two-tiered justice system. If Kevin McCarthy becomes Speaker in November, this is what he needs to concentrate on. Forget Hunter unless it concerns illicit deals.

We need to have budgets again and someone calling for cutting them. Agencies are too powerful and too large. They are taking power from Congress and the Supreme Court.

We don’t need the salacious side shows of the deluded and lost crack-addicted son of a senile president. It won’t change the disaster our country faces. It won’t stop useless wars. Forget it.

Joe Biden is the target, not his son. His son’s actions won’t do anything except help Democrat fundraising.

We are heading for recession, Team Biden needs investigating, and McCarthy must not betray us this time by focusing on Hunter. Forget Hunter’s perversions.

Just an opinion.

