COVID 2.0 in Time for Election 2024

Just in time for the 2024 election, COVID 2.0 is here! China is “overwhelmed” with a mystery pneumonia throughout the country, but especially in Beijing and Liaoning province. They say it is not a new virus.

They didn’t let any pangolins or raccoon dogs loose, did they?

Beijing is calling on people to get vaccinated.

Health officials say the problem is the flu and other routine bugs.

It’s significantly affecting children.

China’s health ministry claims it can cope with the spike in sickness, which sparked global panic last week when news of the situation emerged.

Concerns led the World Health Organization (WHO) to formally request further information from Beijing on the infections in a rare public intervention.

Commentators highlighted that the wave of sickness was eerily similar to the reports that emerged just before Covid, which China was accused of covering up.

Eyewitness footage obtained by Reuters showed an overcrowded waiting area at the Beijing Children’s Hospital, as China grapples with a surge in respiratory illnesses in its first full winter since easing COVID-19 restrictions.

Reuters was able to verify the location of the videos by matching the signage, structural characteristics, and layout of the interior with file images. Reuters was not able to independently confirm when the videos were filmed. China’s National Health Commission has released lists of hospitals with pediatrics departments, in response to the surge in respiratory illness in children. The list includes Beijing Children’s Hospital.

Here we go again guys. Mysterious illness being called a “Mystery Pneumonia without the cough” is currently tearing through schools in China. Hospitals in Beijing currently overwhelmed. Alert comes via Promed.

The US has to worry about corrupt mail-in ballots over they illness if it comes here.

