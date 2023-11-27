Elon Weighs In on Irish Hate Laws to Criminalize Memes Saved on Phones

Irish PM Leo Varadker is demanding hate speech laws be passed immediately so the government can arrest Irish individuals who speak out: “Our incitement to hated legislation is not up to date, and we need it through in a matter of weeks.”

This is after an Algerian man stabbed five people, including three children. UFC superstar Conor McGregor spoke out, and now they are investigating him for hate speech.

John Mooney in the Sunday Times reports that the person of interest in Thursday’s stabbing was served with a deportation order in 2008 over a crime he had committed. He was subsequently granted leave to remain. Allegedly, he has never worked in Ireland but is believed to hold Irish citizenship.

Inept Irish Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, & Taoiseach Leo Varadkar are hell bent on using any excuse to end freedom of speech in Ireland by introduction of ‘hate speech’ laws sought by activist NGOs. The fact they make Irish taxpayers fund those activist NGO’s adds to the insult. ~ Declan Ganley

As in America, in the case of Douglas Mackey and others, Irish hate laws will lead to the imprisonment of people for having a meme, even for one saved on a phone.

The hate seems to be aimed at Irish people.

The PM is a radical tyrant.

The hate speech law that Ireland is preparing to pass is arguably the most radical legislation of its kind we’ve seen in the West. It criminalizes the mere possession of materials that are “likely to incite violence or hatred” — books, videos, or even memes on your phone. https://t.co/K4EtD8iTZV pic.twitter.com/hMZos9zi84 — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) November 26, 2023

Elon Musk has weighed in:

Language being proposed as law in Ireland means this could literally happen to you for having a meme on your phone https://t.co/qz9sKyjw62 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2023

THE IRISH TYRANT

Ireland’s Green Party Sen. Pauline O’Reilly:

“When you think about it all legislation is about the restriction of freedom. That’s exactly what we’re doing here is we are restricting freedom, but we’re doing it for the common good. You will see throughout our constitution yes, you have rights, but they are restricted for the common good.

“Everything needs to be balanced, and if your views and other people’s identities go to make their lives unsafe and insecure and cause them such deep discomfort that they cannot live in peace, then I believe that it is our job as legislators to restrict those freedoms for the common good when you think about it.”



There was another stabbing and they are speaking Arabic or something similar:

More cultural enrichment on the streets of Dublin City tonight, another stabbing but this time with a sword in the middle of the street, listen to those thick far right Irish accents, I really just wish they would get the hate speech laws into action so all this would stop pic.twitter.com/t9Ti1XQPCF — TommyTenHag (@OooaahCantona7) November 27, 2023

It’s happening here to J6 defendants and othersin the US.

Biden’s extremist DOJ has used memes that were on J6 defendants’ phones (not posted to their social media) to try and prove criminal intent. https://t.co/UelhhbSQJh — (@FreeStateWill) November 27, 2023

You don’t need to go all the way to Ireland to be criminally prosecuted because of your meme stash pic.twitter.com/VW5Qo6SORv — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) November 27, 2023

Related