Elon Weighs In on Irish Hate Laws to Criminalize Memes Saved on Phones

Irish PM Leo Varadker is demanding hate speech laws be passed immediately so the government can arrest Irish individuals who speak out: “Our incitement to hated legislation is not up to date, and we need it through in a matter of weeks.”

This is after an Algerian man stabbed five people, including three children. UFC superstar Conor McGregor spoke out, and now they are investigating him for hate speech.

John Mooney in the Sunday Times reports that the person of interest in Thursday’s stabbing was served with a deportation order in 2008 over a crime he had committed. He was subsequently granted leave to remain. Allegedly, he has never worked in Ireland but is believed to hold Irish citizenship.

Inept Irish Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, & Taoiseach Leo Varadkar are hell bent on using any excuse to end freedom of speech in Ireland by introduction of ‘hate speech’ laws sought by activist NGOs. The fact they make Irish taxpayers fund those activist NGO’s adds to the insult.

~ Declan Ganley

As in America, in the case of Douglas Mackey and others, Irish hate laws will lead to the imprisonment of people for having a meme, even for one saved on a phone.

The hate seems to be aimed at Irish people.

The PM is a radical tyrant.

Elon Musk has weighed in:

THE IRISH TYRANT

Ireland’s Green Party Sen. Pauline O’Reilly:

“When you think about it all legislation is about the restriction of freedom. That’s exactly what we’re doing here is we are restricting freedom, but we’re doing it for the common good. You will see throughout our constitution yes, you have rights, but they are restricted for the common good.

“Everything needs to be balanced, and if your views and other people’s identities go to make their lives unsafe and insecure and cause them such deep discomfort that they cannot live in peace, then I believe that it is our job as legislators to restrict those freedoms for the common good when you think about it.”

There was another stabbing and they are speaking Arabic or something similar:

 

It’s happening here to J6 defendants and othersin the US.


John Vieira
Guest
John Vieira
9 minutes ago

Yup!!! As I have been saying for years…we are going forward in full reverse…Systemic Stupidity HAS taken hold…

0
Reply
