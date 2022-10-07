Covid Study: 30,000+ in US Killed by Vents & Other Iatrogenesis

“As one doctor later told the Wall Street Journal, “We were intubating sick patients very early. Not for the patient’s benefit, but in order to control the epidemic… That felt awful.”

KILLED BY MEDICAL MISMANAGEMENT,

VENTILATORS AND IATROGENESIS

Dr. Michael P. Senger reexamined excess deaths during the peak lockdown and found that ventilators and iatrogenesis killed about 30,000 Americans in April 2020.

Dr. Senger said we don’t have good studies on the causes of excess deaths during the lockdown in early 2020. For political reasons, these deaths were all generally lumped together as “Covid deaths,” but he says this coding was appallingly sloppy.

Therefore, he reexamined data from the US CDC on all-cause excess deaths by state during peak lockdown in April 2020. HE used the information we now know to determine what actually caused them.

IT’S THE VENTILATOR

He didn’t find a uniquely deadly strain coming out of New York. Instead, he found over 30,000 Americans appear to have been killed by mechanical ventilators or other forms of medical iatrogenesis. This was throughout April 2020, primarily in New York.

“This result is not altogether surprising, as subsequent studies revealed a 97.2% mortality rate among those over age 65 who were put on mechanical ventilators in accordance with the initial guidance from the WHO—as opposed to a 26.6% mortality rate among those over age 65 who weren’t put on mechanical ventilators—before a grassroots campaign put a stop to the practice by the beginning of May 2020.”

“As one doctor later told the Wall Street Journal, “We were intubating sick patients very early. Not for the patient’s benefit, but in order to control the epidemic… That felt awful.”

“To put this in perspective, patients over age 65 were more than 26 times as likely to survive if they were not placed on mechanical ventilators.”

He examined excess deaths in NY, NJ, CT, and MA in April 2020. Dr. Senger “found a particular hysteria for the use of mechanical ventilators in spring 2020 to an extent that other states did not.”

WHAT COULD HAVE BEEN

He calculated the number of excess deaths that New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts would have experienced for each week if they’d had the same percentage of excess deaths as Michigan.

Dr. Senger said that the method he used, proven effective in the past, was very “conservative.”

CONCLUSION

He concluded that low-income population density, cold weather, and the overuse of mechanical ventilators were all strong correlates with excess deaths in spring 2020.

“Some 30,000 patients in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts appear to have been killed by mechanical ventilators or other medical iatrogenesis [adverse effect from medical treatment] in April 2020.”

Who can forget Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell, who tried to warn us about the ventilators and was kicked out of the ICU at Maimonides for his heresy. He had moral issues with the protocol.

THIS IS ONLY A BRIEF SUMMARY. READ THE STUDY ON THIS LINK WHICH IS MICHAEL P. SENGER’S SUBSTACK.

Bold is Sentinel’s

