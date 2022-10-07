Twitter Sued to Make Elon Buy the Firm, Now They Won’t Let Him Buy the Firm

Twitter is refusing to accept Elon Musk’s renewed bid of $44 billion for the social media company, according to a report from The Associated Press citing Elon Musk’s attorneys. This news comes after reports of Elon Musk’s asking the Delaware court to halt the upcoming trial.

“Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app,” Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday. He added that Twitter probably accelerates the new app by three to five years.

Earlier this week, AP noted that Twitter intended to close the deal at the agreed-upon price, but both sides were still booked for the October 17th trial in Delaware.

In a court filing, Elon Musk’s attorneys said, “Twitter will not take yes for an answer.”

“Astonishingly, they have insisted on proceeding with this litigation, recklessly putting the deal at risk and gambling with their stockholders’ interests.”

The attorneys noted that by Twitter not setting aside its litigation, the upcoming trial would “impede the deal moving forward.”

Two backers dropped out, and Musk has to secure new backers. He has until October 28th.

First, they said they’d sue him for megabucks if he didn’t go through with the deal. Now Twitter won’t sell.

And Twitter definitely doesn’t want a deal before the midterms — free speech and all. Allegedly, Musk is going to reverse all bans.

Plot twist! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2022

Related