CPAC live at 3:40 with former President Donald J. Trump

Former President Donald J. Trump will speak for over an hour and lay out the future path for the GOP.
He will say: “We are not starting new parties, and we will not be dividing our power and our strength. Instead, we will be united and strong like never before,” Trump is expected to say.
Weed out the quislings trans republicans. Chamber of commerce over all and let’s move the world here must go as well.
We don’t have unlimited land and resources and the late 1940’s early 1970’s almighty dollar economy is not even a mist or vapor now.
Yea two party system sucks (easily corrupted) but you work with what you have.
It’s MAGA or GTFO and it really is just that simple.