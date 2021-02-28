WHO official says Wuhan lab manipulated coronaviruses









It is logical to assume that the Wuhan virus from China originated in one of the labs in Wuhan. Thanks to Joe Biden and Dr. Fraud, we are funding the lab while we are in debt to Chinese Communists for over a trillion or two.

The Wuhan lab has a history of safety leaks and one such leak killed a researcher in 2014. Dr. Fauci made certain $3.7 million U.S. taxpayer dollars went to the leaky lab. Of course, he did.

In 2019, shi Zhengli, (石正麗), also known as “Bat Woman,” was collecting and cataloging China’s bat coronaviruses. The lab then moved on to gain-of-function, already banned by Barack Obama in 2014. That involves injecting humanized mice with coronavirus.

The Trump administration withdrew funding for this type of research.

The controversial Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance, who was the only U.S. rep to travel to China with WHO, recently spouted the CCP line – it’s ‘highly unlikely’ that the virus originated in Wuhan. What makes it especially interesting is he presented no evidence to back up his claim.

It should be noted that China would not allow its citizens and residents to travel throughout China, but they did let them travel throughout the world.

THE DAMNING VIDEO

In May 2020, at the 28:10 mark in the podcast below, Daszak states that researchers found that SARS likely originated from bats and then set out to find more SARS-related coronaviruses. He found that some coronaviruses can “get into human cells in the lab,” and others can cause SARS disease in “humanized mouse models.”

At the 29:52 mark of the video, the WHO official says, “coronaviruses are pretty good… you can manipulate them in the lab pretty easily… ”

This information was unearthed by The Gateway Pundit. Go to their site for other information.

It is more evidence that this monstrous virus came from Wuhan, China. Coronavirus was manipulated at the lab.

Watch:

ADDITIONAL READING

The Chinese military ordered Wuhan lab to experiment with virus 96.2% like COV

Trump’s NSA said the most credible theory was COV started in the Wuhan lab

US funds Wuhan research lab as they work on coronavirus bats

