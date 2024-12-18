CR Enshrines Pandemic Mandates, Censorship, & No Border Anything

As the administration and media warn of new pandemics, the budget has freedom-robbing mandates in the continuing resolution. The CDC, if you can believe anything they say, claims the first severe case of bird flu in a human was found in Louisiana. They have been working hard to find one as they conduct gain-of-function experiments with the bird flu to make it worse than it is.

The bill contains at least 12 bio-containment labs.

The text is vague, demanding “information sharing” with “researchers and other relevant individuals” which could very easily translate to foreign, Chinese labs. Covid 2.0 here we come. pic.twitter.com/Ck5dtKGPIk — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) December 18, 2024

Here’s another beaut from the midwits in Congress. Find this on page 139.

The government funding bill includes a one-year extension of the State Department’s Global Engagement Center (GEC), an agency that funds organizations that censor conservative media, including Breitbart News. They have banished the Sentinel also. We hate this agency with all our hearts.

The Washington Examiner’s Gabe Kaminsky posted this:

BREAKING: The short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown includes a one-year extension on the State Department’s Global Engagement Center — the agency me and @mtaibbi reported has funded speech suppression efforts and is being sued by the Federalist and Daily Wire pic.twitter.com/fWYaTzVepL — Gabe Kaminsky (@gekaminsky) December 18, 2024

The word “border” is in the bill four times. WALL IS NEVER MENTIONED!

The context of paragraphs with border includes concern for Haitians, worries about budworms, and wasteful spending:

…that of the amounts made available under this 13 heading in this Act, $14,000,000 shall be to provide Forest Health Protection assistance to States for an emerging eastern spruce budworm outbreak approaching the northeastern U.S. border describe in detail how Haitian political and economic elites use their relationships with criminal gangs to advance their political and economic interests and agenda; 8(vi) include a list of each criminal organization assessed to be trafficking Haitians and other individuals to the United States border; (vii) include an assessment of how the nature and extent of collusion between political and economic elites and criminal gangs threatens the Haitian people and United States national interests and activities in the country, including the provision of security assistance to the Haitian government; and (viii) include an assessment of potential actions that the Government of the United States and the Government of Haiti could take to address the findings made pursuant to … ‘(A) shall make each of the programs, services (meaning a referral in the case of supportive services, for the purposes of this paragraph), and activities described in paragraph (1) available— ‘‘(i) at not less than 1 physical or virtual center for each local area of the State, except that, in the case of 1 or more local areas that share at least 1 common border, each such local area may share— (ii) by striking the period at the end and inserting ‘‘, and local areas that share at least 1 common border may coordinate in making such programs, services, and activities accessible through electronic means through such a one-stop delivery system; and’’; and

We already mentioned that Congress gave themselves a raise. Most of them suck.

Did we win the election or not?

MAGA won the 2024 election overwhelmingly. Why are House Republicans negotiating like we lost? pic.twitter.com/vvb9ZCiEsC — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) December 17, 2024

READ THE BILL HERE

