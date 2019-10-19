Crafty memo to red-state Dems tells them how to talk about impeachment

The chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee sent her colleagues a crafty memo giving them impeachment talking points. It was mostly aimed at vulnerable Red State Democrats who hope to be re-elected.

Illinois Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos’ memo, which she sent Thursday night, was quickly leaked to Axios.

“Below is a memo with messaging guidance on the impeachment inquiry,” Bustos wrote in an email to House Democrats.

“Recent polling in national and battleground surveys has demonstrated that voters’ views on impeachment have shifted since the summer, with support for the impeachment inquiry growing as Democrats consolidate support and independent voters reject President Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine,” the memo reads.

According to internal DCCC polling, “voters back a Democrat who supports an impeachment investigation over a Republican who opposes an impeachment investigation by 11 points.”

“Even in the 57 most competitive battleground districts, moving the inquiry forward is slightly favorable at 49-48,” the memo reads.

THEN CAME THE MESSAGING GUIDANCE

Strangely, they gave messaging guidance even though the polls show their position is “strong.”

“When discussing Trump’s actions, keep the language simple, direct and values-based: President Trump abused his power and put himself above the law when he asked the Ukrainian President to interfere in the U.S. election,” the memo reads.

“Emphasize the core value that no one is above the law,” it adds. [Except Hillary, Comey, Rosenstein, Clapper, Brennan, and on and on]

“Incumbent members who support the inquiry are simply working to uphold the rule of law and Republicans who oppose the inquiry are failing to fulfill their oath of office.”

The memo has high words of praise for the cowardly, anonymous CIA whistleblower who has deprived the President of his right to face his accuser.

“The whistleblower did the right thing by coming forward — members of Congress have a duty to protect this person, and Trump is wrong to threaten this person and impugn their character or motives,” the memo says.

The memo concludes that they should “focus on the biggest issues facing families in the country,” acknowledging that issues like health care and wages “continue to out-rank impeachment as priorities for voters, especially swing voters.”

“By focusing on these and local issues, you can show voters that you know how to focus on their top priorities, while also navigating the impeachment inquiry,” the memo reads.

They’re lying their fool heads off about Medicare For All to get elected. There isn’t enough money — literally — in the world to pay for medical services, dental, elderly care, vision, for Americans and every, single person in the world who wanders into the U.S. illegally.

Bustos continued, “This comes from research conducted by the DCCC’s pollsters over the past weeks. It reaffirms the strong position Democrats hold on this issue, due to the focus and restraint with which our Caucus has approached this pressing and serious matter. We hope you will find this guidance useful and we appreciate you keeping this within our Caucus.”

Yep, don’t let people know how conniving they are and how concerned these ‘ethical’ people are with polls they have controlled and affected as much as possible.

Oddly, it is the President who has helped raise wages, create a wonderful employment rate for everyone, including minorities, and who has helped business. Democrats are basically running on the President’s agenda and successes.