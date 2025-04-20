Crazies Rally This Weekend

The low-energy rallies this weekend include a lot of elderly white liberals pretending they are going to lose Medicare. Most fizzled.

No one is going to lose Medicare unless Democrats get back into office and keep giving it to illegal aliens.

Other rallies were anti-Trump and anti-tariffs. NPR gave them a big write-up with photos glorifying them, never mentioning that far-left provocateurs often pay many of them.

The marching leftists had their pre-printed signs.

They’re singing again.

This is unedited video footage from the anti-Trump protest in downtown Greensboro NC. What immediately jumps out at you about this video? Do you see it? pic.twitter.com/roEKIJxm1Q — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 20, 2025

This is different. People are marching against shelters:

HOLY SH*T!! Thousands came from Brooklyn to Manhattan to protest migrant shelters invading their neighborhoods.

pic.twitter.com/TBHWhLyVFP — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) July 28, 2024

Some of the rallies are pro-Green New Deal and others are pro-Palestine/Hamas.

Democrat-funded radicals are marching against President Trump in DC. They really want to keep their criminal illegal aliens in the country.

Big crowd in DC marches from the Mall towards the White House. #50501 pic.twitter.com/dvxIhXahxj — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) April 19, 2025

This lunatic is marching around with a suicide vest.

Horrifying, a pro-Palestinian wears a mock suicide vest in NYC. When will America wake up before they actually start blowing themselves up? pic.twitter.com/4F7dqQ2VCk — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 19, 2025

Bongo drums are the communist signature.

Today in NYC we had domestic txrrorist Nerdeen Kiswani of Within Our Lifetime, leading a protest through the streets of Manhattan.

If there is a Hxmas flag being waved in your protest then you should be deported or arrested. pic.twitter.com/7skxHEzi4O — Manhattan Mingle (@ManhattanMingle) April 8, 2025

50501 Hands-Off Rally:

Let’s go New York City!!!!! Protesters are out for the 50501 protest in Manhattan! pic.twitter.com/8L7fSUgmjE — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 19, 2025

