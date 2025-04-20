Crazies Rally This Weekend

The low-energy rallies this weekend include a lot of elderly white liberals pretending they are going to lose Medicare. Most fizzled.

No one is going to lose Medicare unless Democrats get back into office and keep giving it to illegal aliens.

Other rallies were anti-Trump and anti-tariffs. NPR gave them a big write-up with photos glorifying them, never mentioning that far-left provocateurs often pay many of them.

The marching leftists had their pre-printed signs.

They’re singing again.

This is different. People are marching against shelters:

Some of the rallies are pro-Green New Deal and others are pro-Palestine/Hamas.

Democrat-funded radicals are marching against President Trump in DC. They really want to keep their criminal illegal aliens in the country.

This lunatic is marching around with a suicide vest.

Bongo drums are the communist signature.

50501 Hands-Off Rally:


