Crazy Cory Thinks He Knows Why Americans Want Borders

2020 presidential candidate Cory Booker is number 5 in popularity in the most recent polls of Democratic Primary hopefuls. It is terrifying to think he has any popularity when you listen to him speak and realize how crazy he is and how equally crazy some Americans are.

The Daily Wire reported that Booker uttered these imbecilic remarks in Iowa on The Political Party Live Podcast this past Saturday.

“Do you know how much billions of dollars we’ve done to increase the numbers of Customs and Border Patrol agents, of people involved in immigration…” Booker said with a straight face.

Someone needs to tell crazy Cory the cost of taking care of indigent illegal aliens and their families, rented or real.

WE WANT BORDERS BECAUSE WE HATE BROWN SKIN

Booker, perhaps with D-Day on his mind, wants people to know their history. First of all, Trump wants us to fear people coming with “brown skin.”

Oh yeah, that’s it, Cory.

Was that a subtle reference to slavery?

WE WANT BORDERS BECAUSE WE PERSECUTE ASYLUM SEEKERS

That brought him to Jews trying to escape the Holocaust. The lunatic actually compared having borders with stopping Holocaust victims.

“As much as he wants to make us afraid of people trying to come here escaping terror, not remembering like when we turned around other immigrants trying to escape terror,” Booker said. “There was a ship that came here during World War II with a bunch of folks trying to escape the Holocaust and we turned it around where they got killed in the Holocaust.”

Please keep in mind that the ship he referred to was turned around by Democrat hero FDR and his awful advisers, whom he selected. It has long been suggested either FDR was an anti-Semite or his advisers were. Years later, he condemned his own action, and the revisionist historians claim his State Department Chief Cordell Hull or Americans, in general, were responsible. That does not exonerate FDR.

He was also the person who put Japanese-Americans in internment camps, but not German-Americans.

As if that isn’t enough, FDR is known to have rewarded Dixie for their votes by putting a Klansman, Hugo Black, on the Supreme Court.

The first country Guatemalans reach is Mexico and they would seek asylum there if they were legitimate asylum seekers. But almost all are not as we know from decisions judges are making after they hear their cases. They are opportunists, looking for jobs or welfare.

So, according to him, people trying to escape genocide are like people looking for opportunities? How dare he.

Sadly, Booker isn’t the only one selling this nonsense. The Smithsonian, Vox, history.com think we have a long history of persecuting asylum seekers. That is so dishonest. There is a place in Hell for liars of this caliber.