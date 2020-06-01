Crazy Susan Rice suspects Russians are behind the riots

Former national security adviser Susan Rice once lied five times in one morning on five Sunday news shows, claiming the Benghazi attack was started by an obscure video. She is now lying on Sunday News shows about the riots in our major cities, allegedly over the death of George Floyd.

She claims the disturbances lead to Russia! HUH?

“This is right out of the Russian playbook as well,” Rice said on CNN this weekend. “We can’t allow the extremists, the foreign actors, to distract from the real problems we have in this country.”

What?

Rice said foreign nations have been trying to sow discord in America during times of crisis “for years,” most recently on social media.

“They take any divisive, painful issue … and they play on both sides,” she said. “Their aim is to not simply embarrass the United States, their aim is to divide us.”

She’s crazy.

We also had to hear Senator Rubio’s absurd comments about far-right rioting over George Floyd’s death. The neo-Nazis are revolting over a black man???

Watch:

Absolutely Incredible: Obama’s Former NSA Susan Rice on CNN talking about the protests and domestic strife “This is right out of the Russian playbook” pic.twitter.com/luXiPV0bOq — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) May 31, 2020