George Floyd’s brother, children speak out about the riots

Some of George Floyd’s children denounced the violent protests that took place across the United States over the past weekend, encouraging peaceful protests in memory of their father instead.

“The violence is not the right way to do it,” Connie Mason Floyd told KBTX. “Now, this is beautiful, but the violence, it won’t solve nothing.”

“Tearing up things, it’s not going to solve anything,” Quincy Mason Floyd said. “My dad is in peace and we have to be the ones to deal with all this stress. It’s going to be tough to get over this day by day.”

Terrence Floyd in an interview on Monday said his older brother George Floyd would not have wanted people to engage in violent protests in his name, and warned it risked overshadowing the peaceful protests against racism in police departments.

“He would want us to seek justice the way we are, the way we’re trying to do, but channel it another way,” Terrence Floyd said Monday on “Good Morning America.”

“Ripping up, damaging your hometown is not the way he’d want,” he added.

“I just want to feel my brother’s spirit … to connect with him again.” Terrence Floyd reacts to the protests that have erupted across the country after his brother’s death as he plans to make a visit to the site where his brother died in Minneapolis. https://t.co/we0hSARItv pic.twitter.com/f5a0HfABR3 — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 1, 2020

THE AUTOPSIES

The family of George Floyd hired two doctors to conduct a private autopsy of Mr. Floyd. The doctor who released today’s results is a well-known TV commentator, Dr. Michael Baden.

He found that the death of George Floyd was a homicide. He died from asphyxia due to neck and back compression that cut off blood flow to his brain.

Dr. Michael Baden determined that Mr. Floyd’s heart stopped when the air was cut off to his brain. He is one of two doctors hired by the family to do an independent autopsy.

Like the prior autopsy, results released Monday declared the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of police to be a homicide.

Another autopsy, conducted by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office, stated that Floyd died from “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual restraint, and neck compression” while being restrained, Fox 9 reported. Its updated results went public Monday evening.