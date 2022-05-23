WEF Police at Davos Detained Conservative Jack Posobiec – Interview

By
M Dowling
-
0
3

The World Economic Forum (WEF) briefly surrounded and detained conservative journalist Jack Posobiec. They wouldn’t explain why and wanted his associate to delete the film. Mr. Posobiec’s interview with Charlie Kirk about the incident is in the second clip.

The World Economic Forum has its own police – who knew? There is no 1st Amendment in Switzerland and if they wanted, they could have confiscated anything. This is the kind of government the Klaus Schwab WEF wants for all of us.

Mr. Posobiec is filming is about The Great Reset.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW

WEF POLICE

LAST YEAR, WEF CALLED JACK POSOBIEC AT PURVEYOR OF DISINFORMATION


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments