WEF Police at Davos Detained Conservative Jack Posobiec – Interview

The World Economic Forum (WEF) briefly surrounded and detained conservative journalist Jack Posobiec. They wouldn’t explain why and wanted his associate to delete the film. Mr. Posobiec’s interview with Charlie Kirk about the incident is in the second clip.

The World Economic Forum has its own police – who knew? There is no 1st Amendment in Switzerland and if they wanted, they could have confiscated anything. This is the kind of government the Klaus Schwab WEF wants for all of us.

Mr. Posobiec is filming is about The Great Reset.

BREAKING: @JackPosobiec was detained by Swiss police and they refused to give a reason why. pic.twitter.com/gDYS1AF2ww — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 23, 2022

WATCH THE INTERVIEW

EXCLUSIVE: LIVE Interview from Davos with WEF Detainee @JackPosobiec – arrested while filming for @TPUSA documentary on Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum pic.twitter.com/WSqBStx7s2 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 23, 2022

WEF POLICE

Swiss police–wearing badges for the World Economic Forum–stop and question @JackPosobiec in Davos, Switzerland, while reporting from outside of the event:pic.twitter.com/CZvsz2lJg2 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) May 23, 2022

WEF Police badges pic.twitter.com/Kn31CVWAjz — WEF Detainee Poso (@JackPosobiec) May 23, 2022

LAST YEAR, WEF CALLED JACK POSOBIEC AT PURVEYOR OF DISINFORMATION

The WEF posted this infographic a year ago, describing @jackposobiec as a spreader of “disinformation.” Today, the WEF police detained Jack at Davos. https://t.co/snmA0fvcbM — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 23, 2022

