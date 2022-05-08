Creepy Steve Schmidt Calls Meghan McCain Names After Her Memoir Flops

MSN reports that the hardcover edition of McCain’s book, Bad Republican: A Memoir — which was released as an audio-only edition on Audible last autumn and did hit number two spot on the service — is a massive, huge, enormous, big flop as a hardcover book. As of Friday, it’s sold a teeny 244 copies since its release on April 26.

Amazon had 41 ratings and 36% of them found it “whiney” or something similar.

IN DROPS THE PEDO-ENABLER

It prompted her father’s former campaign manager, creepy Pedo-enabler Steve Schmidt to attack her after 14 years of silence, he says. He went on a nasty Twitter rampage tearing into Ms. McCain in the most vicious way possible.

“When I kicked @MeghanMcCain off of the 2008 McCain plane, because of her outrageous behavior, I talked to her mom and explained what was happening and why,” he wrote on Twitter. “Cindy got weepy and said “I just want to say I raised two good sons” I said “everyone knows you did,” tweeted Schmidt. He linked to the news that she only sold 244 books.

He blathered about The View ladies not liking her. [That’s okay since no one likes them either. They’re witches.]

SHE’S A SPOILED ROTTEN, ENTITLED BULLY

“I can explain this,” the Lincoln Project co-founder wrote of the poor book sales. After saying he had kicked the former The View host off the campaign’s plane in 2008 “because of her outrageous behavior,” he dubbed her a “spoiled rotten, entitled bully.”

“Everyone who has ever worked with Meghan McCain from ABC, The View, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg and a thousand others have seen the unfiltered version of what the whole of America has seen,” he wrote.

But he wasn’t done there.

“I was the first adult that Meghan McCain ever encountered that she heard the word NO from,” he wrote in a new thread about his experiences with the then-24-year-old McCain. “I told her she was unimportant and that the Presidential election wasn’t about her.”

DADDY MCCAIN WAS “APPALLED”?

He claimed her own father “was appalled” by her behavior on the campaign trail. Daddy McCain allegedly said she threw “tantrums” that “were beyond anything I have ever witnessed from any other human being.”

“Raging, screaming, crying, at the staff, at the makeup people at Secret Service,” he wrote.

SHE ABUSED STEVIE, TSK, TSK

Schmidt declared that he was finally breaking his silence “after 14 years of abuse and attacks,” he capped off the rant with a scathing parting shot, calling Meghan McCain “a bully” who was “unaccomplished.”

“She has rejected her Family’s history of service for a shallow and purposeless celebrity where she trades on a famous name like a fourth generation wannabe clipping coupons while pretending to be an heir,” he wrote.

Schmidt, for his part, traded his talentless, failed campaign career for pedo-enabling and viciously attacking Republicans while pretending to be a real Republican.

He’s a liar and no one should care what he has to say. Form your own opinions. I don’t like a lot of things Ms. McCain says but I don’t know her.

THE MISOGYNIST THEN ATTACKED SARAH PALIN

The creepy scoundrel then insulted Sarah Palin and blames her or her father for destroying her father’s candidacy in 2008 with the decision to pick Mrs. Palin as VP. In response to someone noting he didn’t tag Sarah Palin, he then called Mrs. Palin a whole host of names.

“Please. She is an absolutely degenerate liar. Pathological. Unfit. Unwell. She’s a quitter and a buffoon who has no business ever holding a position of public trust, ever. Not even as a crossing guard. Nothing. You are nuts also.”

Please. She is an absolutely degenerate liar. Pathological. Unfit. Unwell. She’s a quitter and a buffoon who has no business ever holding a position of public trust, ever. Not even as a crossing guard. Nothing. You are nuts also https://t.co/9JnIi00Bw4 — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 8, 2022

Related