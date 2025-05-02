DoJ Settles $30M Lawsuit in Wrongful Death of Ashli Babbitt

The Department of Justice has settled the $30 million wrongful death lawsuit that Judicial Watch filed against the US government in the wrongful death of Ashli Babbitt.

Ashli was murdered while unarmed and climbing through a broken glass door in the Capitol on January 6. A Capitol Hill police officer with a poor performance record shot her even though she presented no threat to him. He snuck up closer to the door to shoot her and had time to pull back.

Lt. Michael Byrd did not appear even to warn her to stand down. He claimed he shouted for her to stay down and not come in, but no one heard him.

Ashli was the only person murdered that day. No one else, not five or six police officers, only her.

Now, when will Lt. Byrd answer for his crime?

Justice for Ashli Babbitt! pic.twitter.com/GDGuLQsWdK — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 28, 2025

The Murder of Ashli Babbitt

