Criminal Venezuelan Arrested in Driveby Shooting of a Woman

A Venezuelan migrant and alleged cartel member was charged in connection with a drive-by shooting last month in the Little Village, Chicato neighborhood, officials announced Tuesday.

Adelvis Carmona Rodriguez, 29, was arrested on March 5 and is accused of shooting at a woman on February 4 in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood, according to WFLD-TV.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds throughout the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said. Carmona Rodriguez re-entered the SUV and fled the scene after the shooting.

Rodriguez was arrested on Feb. 26 in the Lawndale neighborhood by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in coordination with the Chicago police.

He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon.

Alipac reports that 3,000 Americans are killed by illegal aliens each year.

