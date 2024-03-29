Criminal Who Broke Random Woman’s Jaw in NYC Is Out, No Bail

By
M DOWLING
-
2
11

This is insane! A woman was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack; her jaw was broken, and her teeth knocked out. The man, a criminal, did it for no reason whatsoever.

Her brother owns a restaurant across the street from where she was attacked, and with the help of another man, they followed the perp and held him until the police arrived. The police did their job and arrested him, but he’s out without bail already.

This was in broad daylight on a busy street.

Maybe next time, he will kill someone.

He’s already been arrested seven times and released quickly each time. The kicker is he was only charged with 3rd-degree assault because allegedly there was no intent. It’s a misdemeanor. He won’t serve any time in jail.

He isn’t bail-eligible. What must someone do to get charged appropriately in New York City and be kept in prison?

This 57-year-old woman, Dulce Pichardo, has her jaw wired shut and is terrified to walk near anyone in the streets. She is one of many women being randomly punched in NYC for no reason.

In the past few days, at least six women have been punched.

This reminds me of the ‘polar bearing’ in New York City a number of years ago. Those attacks were all aimed at white people. These attacks are aimed at women.

OTHER VICTIMS


lalasayswhat
Guest
lalasayswhat
8 minutes ago

Its the knock out game once again. Punch a liberal game. I wonder who she voted for?

0
Reply
The Prisoner
Guest
The Prisoner
16 minutes ago

Get out NOW while your property is worth something.

0
Reply
