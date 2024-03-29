Criminal Who Broke Random Woman’s Jaw in NYC Is Out, No Bail

This is insane! A woman was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack; her jaw was broken, and her teeth knocked out. The man, a criminal, did it for no reason whatsoever.

Her brother owns a restaurant across the street from where she was attacked, and with the help of another man, they followed the perp and held him until the police arrived. The police did their job and arrested him, but he’s out without bail already.

This was in broad daylight on a busy street.

Maybe next time, he will kill someone.

He’s already been arrested seven times and released quickly each time. The kicker is he was only charged with 3rd-degree assault because allegedly there was no intent. It’s a misdemeanor. He won’t serve any time in jail.

He isn’t bail-eligible. What must someone do to get charged appropriately in New York City and be kept in prison?

This 57-year-old woman, Dulce Pichardo, has her jaw wired shut and is terrified to walk near anyone in the streets. She is one of many women being randomly punched in NYC for no reason.

In the past few days, at least six women have been punched.

This reminds me of the ‘polar bearing’ in New York City a number of years ago. Those attacks were all aimed at white people. These attacks are aimed at women.

My God! Where is Letitia James? Franz Jeudy, with seven prior arrests, punched a woman in the face last week in Brooklyn, causing facial fractures, lip damage, and knocked-out teeth. Despite this, he’s already been released without bail. WATCH pic.twitter.com/upI6bMVz60 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 28, 2024

OTHER VICTIMS

UPDATE! Video of guy who punched one of the woman or (all?) of the women in the face, video taken by victim, u can hear her sobbing. In the past few days, at least 6 women have been punched in the face by an unknown man (men?) in NYC, video compilation of victims What the hell… pic.twitter.com/zfgjG61T2y — cleo – Austin Latina Mom & MODERATE Democrat (@Cleo_Petricek) March 27, 2024

Woman in NYC got randomly pųnched in the face, chipped a tooth and got a concussion. America is not safe under Joe Biden. New York is not safe under Kathy Hochul. New York City is not safe under Eric Adams. What do these 3 politicians have in common?pic.twitter.com/mXhNOSYVoU — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) March 27, 2024

After finally seeing the video of the women getting punched in the face in NYC, I totally understand why Tim Pool chose to mock and make fun of this woman. People like him clearly have a vendetta against pretty white women who have rejected him his whole life & I’m no liberal ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/eZZ7xY3oqL — boxingMD (@BoxingMD1) March 29, 2024

Another woman was randomly punched in the face in NYC pic.twitter.com/OLexzUth3V — Camellia (@Camelliaalexa) March 26, 2024

Related