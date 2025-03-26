Scott Jennings Explains What the Democrat Party Has Become

Scott Jennings points out who the Democrats are now. They are the party of Jasmine Crockett. They are the party of mocking a handicapped governor, cheering burning Teslas, cheering attacks on Elon Musk. The party has become an angry mob and it’s pathetic.

"I don't know how the Democrats came to a point where Jasmine Crockett is the unquestioned leader of your party, but thank God, and I think what she should do is go on TV twice as much as she is right now, maybe three times as much!" I agree with Scott Jennings 100% of the way! pic.twitter.com/Sw3LGhvfz1 — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) March 26, 2025

Scott Jennings explained to the CNN panel of angry Democrats that the Signal chat incident shows high-ranking officials having a thoughtful policy discussion executing a military action to take out people that need to be taken out.

Van Jones and SE Cupp were not prepared for this hot take from Scott Jennings tonight: “What did we learn? High ranking officials having a thoughtful policy discussion. Executing a military plan to take out people who need to be taken out.” A classic overreaction from the left. pic.twitter.com/WwYGO9k8Hh — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) March 26, 2025

In the Signal Chat, they called out the pathetic European leaders. It troubled the panelists. However, as Jennings said, calling Europe pathetic is what they say in public.

JD Vance knows what they are, and they know he knows.

ASHLEY ALLISON: What about calling Europe pathetic in those messages? SCOTT JENNINGS: They say that publicly! pic.twitter.com/mSIzIPIchM — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) March 26, 2025

