Scott Jennings Explains What the Democrat Party Has Become

By
M Dowling
-
2
20

Scott Jennings points out who the Democrats are now. They are the party of Jasmine Crockett. They are the party of mocking a handicapped governor, cheering burning Teslas, cheering attacks on Elon Musk. The party has become an angry mob and it’s pathetic.

Scott Jennings explained to the CNN panel of angry Democrats that the Signal chat incident shows high-ranking officials having a thoughtful policy discussion executing a military action to take out people that need to be taken out.

In the Signal Chat, they called out the pathetic European leaders. It troubled the panelists. However, as Jennings said, calling Europe pathetic is what they say in public.

JD Vance knows what they are, and they know he knows.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz