Crooked Dem Icon Plans to Sell His Life Story But Guess to Whom

Crooked Al Sharpton is always looking for an angle and has done his share to corrupt the Democrat Party and swindle a lot of black donors to his charity. His latest gambit is to sell his life story to his own charity, The National Action Network or NAN.

Sharpton will receive $531,000 for his “life story rights for a 10-year period,” according to the non-profit’s latest tax filing, which was obtained by The Post.

NAN can then turn around and sell them to Hollywood or others. It’s a double-dealing profit for the old con man.

The document does not indicate when the corrupt geezer Sharpton, who is president of NAN, gets the cash, which is above and beyond the $244,661 he already pulled down in compensation from the group in 2017.

Sharpton doesn’t even pay his debts and taxes, supporters do that as in the Tawana Brawley defamation case.

When he spoke with The Washington Post last week, they asked when he would get the money and he responded, saying, “What does that have to do with anything?”

Sharpton said he had contracts for two movies, with a third contract in the works. One of these movies is already in production, he claimed. He would not provide details of any of the projects.

He said a play was being shopped around and there were other assets that would generate revenue for NAN, including a recording where James Brown is singing and he’s talking, and video footage of him with Michael Jackson.

“You’ve got real property here. You’re not talking about just me as an activist. These are non-related NAN things that are the saleable items,” he said.

