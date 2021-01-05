Crowds are pouring into DC with more coming tomorrow to support President Trump

Can you feel it? The voice of 75 million Americans who love freedom and Donald J. Trump?

The election was stolen and we know what you did.

The America-hating left is currently accusing conservatives, President Trump, and Trump supporters of being “unpatriotic” for refusing to give in to their unreasonable demands. They’re really pushing it.

Watch the early clips:

🔊WOW! We hear you from the West Wing—THANK YOU❤️🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/onytmaJUhp — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) January 5, 2021

Trump supporters gathering at Freedom Plaza in DC. President Trump is set to speak tomorrow at 9 am at Ellipse Park. Congress will meet Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. EST, to formally count the votes cast by the Electoral College pic.twitter.com/NbDllTFiry — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) January 5, 2021

Pro-Trump rallies scheduled for 3 days straight in Washington DC. Trump supporters from all around the country and making their wait to the nation's captiol. The president will speak tomorrow in DC at 9 am pic.twitter.com/mrZp23eoV9 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) January 5, 2021

