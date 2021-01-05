Crowds are pouring into DC with more coming tomorrow to support President Trump

Can you feel it? The voice of 75 million Americans who love freedom and Donald J. Trump?

The election was stolen and we know what you did.

The America-hating left is currently accusing conservatives, President Trump, and Trump supporters of being “unpatriotic” for refusing to give in to their unreasonable demands. They’re really pushing it.

Watch the early clips:

  2. We should go there and stay for many months. The national capital needs an autonomous zone set up in the space between Congress, the White House, the Supremely Incompetent Court and the Washington Monument. Just a big camp full of MAGA MAGA MAGA love. Let’s see how long it takes the Marxist dems to use excessive force to remove the mostly peaceful protesters.

