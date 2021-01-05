Secretary Pompeo: the Chinese Communists are “inside the gate”

“Great empires are not maintained by timidity.”

― Tacitus

The Roman Empire was lost when the Visigoths were inside the gate and realized they could take Rome, a great empire that destroyed itself from within. Secretary Pompeo says that the Chinese Communists are now “inside the gate.”

Jan Jekielek of The Epoch Times interviewed Secretary Pompeo to discuss why it is important to distinguish between the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese nation, why religious freedom is at the core of U.S. foreign policy, and what it will take to protect the American republic from the Chinese communist regime.

Chinese people are good people but they are under the jackboot of the Maoists. The leaders are driving this horror, not the Chinese people.

We must not go back to the status quo with China, Secretary Pompeo says.

Trading with China is okay as long as it doesn’t affect national security. We have given in when China demanded exceptions, and that is what we must stop.

Watch:

Related