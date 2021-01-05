Kenosha braces for riots! DA refuses to charge officers in shooting of Jacob Blake



The Kenosha District Attorney, a Democrat, will not charge the police in the shooting of armed criminal Jacob Blake.

“Jacob Blake, while actively resisting, armed himself with a knife. I continue to hear…he was unarmed. It is absolutely incontrovertible that Jacob Blake was armed with a knife during this encounter.”

Jacob Blake, the son of an anti-Semitic, racist, anti-Christian activist, didn’t fall far from the tree. He isn’t leading an upstanding life.

He was shot by Officer Sheskey seven times in Kenosha, Wisconsin after he tried to flee with a child in the car. And he was armed with a knife.

Police Officer Rusten Sheskey said he shot him “because he was afraid Blake — while attempting to flee the scene — was trying to kidnap a child in the backseat of the vehicle.”

CNN reported about the event in an article titled, “Lawyer says cop shot Jacob Blake after hearing a mother’s desperate plea: ‘He’s got my kid. He’s got my keys.’”

Kamala Harris was very proud of Jacob Blake for his courage. Michelle Obama was devastated after he was shot. The man they lauded is a bad dude.

This Democrat hero beat and sexually assaulted the mother of the child prior to the attempted kidnapping.

Kenosha DA after declining to press charges in #JacobBlake shooting case: "Jacob Blake, while actively resisting, armed himself with a knife. I continue to hear…he was unarmed. It is absolutely incontrovertible that Jacob Blake was armed with a knife during this encounter."

Blake’s lawyer was immensely disappointed.

“We are immensely disappointed and feel this decision failed not only Jacob and his family but the community that protested and demanded justice,” attorney Ben Crump said in a statement. “This isn’t the news we hoped for, but our work is not done and hope is not lost. We must broaden the fight for justice on behalf of Jacob Blake and the countless other Black victims of racial injustice and police brutality.”

The mob is coming out to support him. Kenosha is bracing for the riots

The dishonest media is flat out lying about Blake, stirring the pot.

Kenosha District Attorney Michael Gravely: "It is absolutely incontrovertible that Jacob Blake was armed with a knife during this encounter."

