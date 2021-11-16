CRT Activist Terrorizes Parents, Maybe Garland Should Check Him Out

















CRT parent activist Malikk Austin terrorized parents at a school board meeting in Fort Worth, telling them he had “over 1,000 soldiers ready to go” and that they will come “locked and loaded.”

Maybe Merrick Garland should worry about the CRT parents instead of people who don’t want their children taught CRT hate and racism.

“For those who got an issue with this critical race theory equity, this is something I fought for, for my children,” Austin, who is black, said at the start of his remarks.

“How dare you come out here and talk about the things that my daddy and my grandparents went through, the lynching, the oppression, Jim Crow, and my kids are still being afflicted by this. How dare you come out here and challenge me on critical race theory,” he continued looking at other parents in the audience.

“Look up the word, ‘racism,’ this is something deliberately done to people of African descent,” he added. “They’re shackling us down. This hate, fear, [inaudible] ain’t gonna work no more.” [second clip below]

“We are not our ancestors. I got over 1,000 soldiers ready to go,” Austin said.

In the first clip below, Austin says, “I’ll bring my soldiers with me next time … locked and loaded.”

As the police escorted him out of the building, he repeated “locked and loaded” several times.

People at the meeting felt very threatened, but Austin said that wasn’t his intention. Maybe he was just angry, but why isn’t Attorney General Merrick Garland checking him out or does he only check out people who are opposed to CRT?

Pro-critical race theory activist Malikk Austin tells Fort Worth parents that he has “over 1,000 soldiers ready to go” and that they will come “locked and loaded” to the next meeting. Austin is a former member of the The Brotherhood black militia group.pic.twitter.com/X1pspzsXvM — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 15, 2021

