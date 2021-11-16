Oregon’s Unhinged Governor Gets Ready for Christmas

Kate Brown, Governor of Oregon, is just not normal.

Kate Brown is a devout mask and vaccine despot who at one point threatened to put people in prison if they partied with more than six people.

Brown dropped the graduation requirement that students prove they can read, write, or do math via testing or teacher evaluations. They’re raaaacist, she said.

She was worthless as Portland burned.


