Oregon’s Unhinged Governor Gets Ready for Christmas

Kate Brown is a devout mask and vaccine despot who at one point threatened to put people in prison if they partied with more than six people.

Brown dropped the graduation requirement that students prove they can read, write, or do math via testing or teacher evaluations. They’re raaaacist, she said.

She was worthless as Portland burned.

Masks are sacraments for the godless. Here’s OR Gov Kate Brown last Christmastime. Not photoshopped! She herself tweeted it out. Don’t comply with directives from such deranged power-hungry tyrants, and especially protect your children from these mandates. pic.twitter.com/VfBIbFrlxT — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 15, 2021

