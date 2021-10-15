Progressives to Purge Dem Party — Hard-Left Only Allowed

















The political impasse among Democrats over President Biden’s $3.5 trillion [fundamental transformation] bill has convinced liberals that the only way to advance their agenda is by purging moderates and taking over the party, The Washington Times reported.

News flash! Barack Obama already purged the party. What’s left are two Senators who don’t want the country to become an entitlement or impoverished state.

“A lot of activists and donors who never thought about primaries are now understanding that it really matters whether we have a corporate-aligned Democrat or a bold progressive [communist/socialist] in these seats,” said Adam Green, a co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee.

[Actually, the communists are aligned with the large corporations. They are in bed with media, social media, Big Box stores, and have brought almost all international American companies into the fold.]

Mr. Green’s committee and other groups raised millions of dollars to bankroll far-left candidates at the state and federal levels. They see the 2022 midterm elections as an opportunity to build a more ideologically uniform Democratic Party, according to the Times.

They will use the massive $3.5T bill in the push. It includes free community college, expanded Medicare, and ambitious regulations that won’t do a thing for climate change but will be billed as if they would.

According to the Times, “This is not just some crazy progressive wish list that nobody else agrees with,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a [hard-left] Washington Democrat and chairwoman of the 98-member Congressional Progressive [communist/socialist] Caucus. “This is President Joe Biden’s agenda. This is the agenda that Democrats in the House, the Senate, and the White House were elected on.”

They want government healthcare – Medicare for All – which will actually be Medicaid for All, only worse.

The outcome is inevitable given the leftward shift of the national Democratic Party, said Mike Berg, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

“Today’s Democrat Party is run by far-left socialists [and communists], and this is just the latest evidence of that reality,” he said.

They are first going after Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. They are up for re-election in 2024. The communist/socialist effort to toss them is already underway, according to the Times.

In Arizona, a political advocacy group funded by the left-wing Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros has launched a super PAC. It will lay the groundwork for a primary challenge to Ms. Sinema.

The progressive communist and socialists claim they want lower drug costs and will weaponize that argument to purge Ms. Sinema. It’s not about lower drug costs or they would have stuck with Donald Trump’s program. What they really want is price control ala Vincent Maduro in Venezuela.

One of the groups behind the purge PAC is Living United for Change in Arizona. This group of illegal aliens recorded themselves berating Ms. Sinema in a women’s restroom. The foreigners want the spending package passed.

As part of the purge, the hard left progressives will also primary Reps. Stephanie Murphy of Florida and Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey.

This article contains opinions.

Related















