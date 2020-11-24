Cuomo calls sheriffs ‘dictators’ for following the constitution, not his ‘laws’

Emperor Andrew Aurelius Cuomo says we can’t party this Thanksgiving since it’s a “toxic cocktail of dynamics and facts.”

“We are in a place now with bad synergy,” Cuomo said. He also added that the social holiday season during COVID-19 is a “Toxic cocktail of dynamics and facts.”

He wants the police to go into peoples’ homes to check on the number of people partying.

Emperor Cuomo responded angrily Monday to sheriffs in the state who said they would not be enforcing COVID-19 restrictions that limit indoor gatherings, including during the upcoming holidays.

Sheriffs in several New York counties are now refusing to enact the Emperor’s ‘law,’ which is actually an executive order. He wants the sheriffs to go into peoples’ homes to see if there are too many gathered [in violation of the 4th Amendment].

“You have sheriffs upstate [and on Long Island] who have said, ‘I’m not going to enforce the law,'” Cuomo said during a press briefing.

“I believe that law enforcement officer violates his or her constitutional duty. I don’t consider them a law enforcement officer. Because you don’t have the right to pick laws that you think you will enforce, and you don’t enforce laws that you don’t agree with. Right. That’s not a law enforcement officer. That’s a dictator,” he added.

“God bless you,” Cuomo added. “But don’t ask me for help.”

So, in other words, if you don’t follow his law — executive orders — and follow the Constitution, you are not a law enforcement officer and you are a dictator!

