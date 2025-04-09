German Populist Party Takes the Lead

According to the latest Ipsos poll conducted on April 9, 2025, the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party has emerged as the leading party in Germany, with 25% of the national vote.

This is the party the globalists are trying to ban and destroy.

This is the first time AfD has landed at the top of a major opinion poll, surpassing the CDU/CSU, which received 24% of the vote. It’s significant and historic.

This is a stunning shift in German politics, attributable to concerns over immigration, security, and national identity.

Some in the AfD left for Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW), and they are back. This looks like a lasting change. Germans see them as the answer.

The other 75% of the population is divided among Greens, FDP, SPD, and a small number of CDU/CSU.

The AfD is getting stronger.

Alice Weidel recently called for foreigners without the right to asylum to leave Germany.

Germany spent over €27 billion on asylum seekers in 2023 alone. Weidel’s not being extreme, she’s stating the obvious. If someone doesn’t qualify for asylum, why are taxpayers footing the bill? Borders mean something, or they mean nothing.

The globalists are ruining Germany, and Germans have had enough. It is a small country inundated with people who don’t belong there.

The Globalists fear the right wing. They want all the power all the time. Ironically, their tactics have caused the shifts. The new two- faced Chancellor didn’t help the globalists.

Das erste Mal in der noch jungen Geschichte der AfD sind wir stärkste Kraft in Deutschland. Danke für das große Vertrauen – der politische Wandel wird kommen! pic.twitter.com/yMPMRCeJIE — Alice Weidel (@Alice_Weidel) April 9, 2025

