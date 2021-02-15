Cuomo sent the elderly to their deaths and the timeline is devastating









What is the real NY? Cuomo, leader, writing a book about it & winning an Emmy? Or 15,000 nursing homes deaths, most deaths per capita, most job losses, botched vaccine rollout, never used empty hospital beds… not to mention crime & schools. ~ Twitter user

The timeline of the COV virus’s impact on seniors in nursing homes under Governor Andrew Cuomo’s order is devastating. Add to that the fact that Cuomo hid the data on nursing home deaths from the public, and one has to wonder how much longer the media can low-key this.

January 31, 2020: Based on a new study of COVID spread, Dr. Anthony Fauci states “asymptomatic transmission is occurring.” February 18, 2020: Largest study (at the time) concludes that elderly are most at risk from COVID. March 2, 2020: NPR reports that nursing homes are uniquely vulnerable to COVID. March 25, 2020: The New York Department of Health issues this mandate to all nursing homes in the state: “No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the NH solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19.” The order also prohibited nursing homes from requiring a COVID test from a previously hospitalized resident before admission. By this time, as outlined above, it was known that asymptomatic spread was occurring – and that the elderly were the most vulnerable to COVID.



THEY DIDN’T WANT TO GET CAUGHT

The secretary to the Governor, Melissa DeRosa told state Democratic leaders in a conference call that the Cuomo administration rebuffed a legislative request for the tally of nursing home deaths in August because “right around the same time, [then-President Donald Trump] turns this into a giant political football.”

“He starts tweeting that we killed everyone in nursing homes,” DeRosa said. “He starts going after [New Jersey Gov. Phil] Murphy, starts going after [California Gov. Gavin] Newsom, starts going after [Michigan Gov.] Gretchen Whitmer.”

In addition to attacking Cuomo’s fellow Democratic governors, DeRosa said, Trump “directs the Department of Justice to do an investigation into us.”

“And basically, we froze,” she told the lawmakers on the call.

So, it’s Donald Trump’s fault that they covered up their malfeasance? They didn’t want to get caught, you see.

De Rosa continues, “Because then we were in a position where we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, what we start saying, was going to be used against us while we weren’t sure if there was going to be an investigation.”

DeRosa added: “That played a very large role into this.”

