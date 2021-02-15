Dem Rep calls for a Truth Commission, Congress has the ‘stomach’ for it









Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing. ~ George Orwell

Brian Stelter hopes to get Fox News, Newsmax, and OANN shut down, but he no doubt wants all opposing opinions canceled. Anything to the right of Karl Marx is extreme right to the short, fat guy.

The [un]Reliable Sources host spoke with Rep. Jacobs on his show about her idea to deal with the wrong thinkers — establish a Truth Commission. It’s become popular among Democrats recently. over the weekend, former Clinton labor secretary called for a commission to deal with wrong think.

Jacobs wants a Truth Commission to deal with racial injustice and the ‘white supremacy’ mantra. She believes the Senate and House have the “stomach” for this Orwellian commission.

That would be like George Orwell’s Ministry of Truth.

After the Left spent four years attacking the police, ICE, Republican politicians, Republican TV hosts, and innocent protesters, Rep. Jacobs seems to think only the Right needs to be silenced.

Rep. Jacobs to Stelter: “We need to look at far-right media, which I know, Brian, you have been such a leader on calling out.” pic.twitter.com/yuHqhx8zc1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 14, 2021

Related