NY Times quietly rewrites the Officer Sicknick story, Oh, and they lied









“It appears the anonymous sources were not law enforcement officials but people ‘close’ to the police department—which means they could have been anyone from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to inveterate liar Adam Schiff to the Democratic mayor of Washington, D.C., Muriel Bowser.”

Julie Kelly writes at American Greatness that “in a quiet but stunning correction, the New York Times backed away from its original report that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick was killed by a Trump supporter wielding a fire extinguisher during the January 6 melee at the Capitol building.

Shortly after American Greatness published Julie Kelly’s column Friday that showed how the Times gradually was backpedaling on its January 8 bombshell, the paper posted this caveat:

UPDATE: New information has emerged regarding the death of the Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick that questions the initial cause of his death provided by officials close to the Capitol Police.

They have been rewriting the body of their January 8 story as well.

“Law enforcement officials initially said Mr. Sicknick was struck with a fire extinguisher. But weeks later, police sources and investigators were at odds over whether he was hit. Medical experts have said he did not die of blunt force trauma, according to one law enforcement official.”

As it happens, the NY Times sources were not law enforcement officials. They lied. They were people “close” to the police department, whatever that means.

WITHIN DAYS, IT WAS OBVIOUS HIS DEATH WASN’T BY FIRE EXTINGUISHER

It didn’t take weeks to find out that the Officer was likely not killed with a fire extinguisher. We knew on January 10th, a fire extinguisher probably did not cause his death. At that point, the family was speaking out and saying doctors were looking at a possible medical condition. There was no sign of blunt force trauma.

According to what ABC called “sources familiar with the matter” on January 8th, authorities believe Brian Sicknick’s death was driven by a medical condition.

ABC reported that a video of the alleged fire extinguisher attack has not been found. Three unnamed sources allegedly said Officer Sicknick died from a hit in the head with a fire extinguisher. There is no evidence whatsoever that it’s the case. He was not in the video with officers who were hit with an extinguisher.

Every news outlet repeated the false story. They often accused the former president of inciting the mob who allegedly killed Officer Sicknick.

Related