Cuomo staffers won’t come to work, think he’s guilty of everything









Andrew Cuomo’s problems are mounting with Queens and Manhattan Borough presidents now calling for him to resign. But worse than that, his staff isn’t showing up to work, the NY Post reports. They are working remotely from vaccine sites rather than come into his executive offices.

“I hear that most people aren’t even coming into work, and the offices at the Capitol are empty,” said one well-placed insider in touch with staffers in recent days.

“He’ll fight and fight and fight, but the staffers I’ve talked to are ready for him to hang up the gloves. Everyone feels like there is an inevitable conclusion — I mean at some point will Biden call on him to step down? They [staffers] just want this torture to stop.”

After he blamed the “cancel culture” for his problems, they were angry.

“I feel a level of rage toward this fake tough guy,” seethed a second source, an ex-aide. “The guy thinks he’s the toughest, the hardest working, he’s the smartest. The truth is, he’s anything but. He’s the weakest, he’s the dumbest, and he’s the most shallow of them all. He is genuinely a very small man who pretends to be big.”

The former aide said many staffers are not coming into the executive offices, but choosing to work remotely or at vaccine sites instead.

The ex-aide shared a text they received from a current staffer on Friday morning that read, “He has to resign now right? (I say for the 15th time this week).”

Sources said virtually all existing staffers they’ve spoken to are eager for the governor to step aside — and believe his seven accusers.

His staffers believe he’s guilty of everything.

“There’s a deep sense within the governor’s staff that he is guilty of everything, and that is weighing on people,” the ex-aide said. “He had that conversation with Charlotte Bennett. Everyone knows that. Everyone believes that full stop and there’s not a single person who believes she’s telling a word that’s off.”

Related