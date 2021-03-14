[Vice] President Kamala took another call with yet another foreign leader as Joe takes lids









Harris spoke with the prime minister of Norway, Erna Solberg, where Harris “affirmed her commitment to deepening the strong alliance between Norway and the United States.”

“The Vice President thanked the Prime Minister for Norway’s close security partnership with the United States and generous contributions to development and health security efforts around the world,” according to a readout of the call.

Harris has also taken calls in lieu of dementia Joe from French President Emanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Less than two months into the new administration, Harris’ frequent solo calls with world leaders signal that she’ll engage deeply even in foreign policy, without an ounce of experience. She’s going to get Biden’s job, possibly soon.

“She will be seen by everyone as a potential president in waiting,” one European ambassador told Politico in February. “Much more than in previous presidencies.”

Harris also participated in the first bilateral meeting of the new administration, between the U.S. and Canada, an opportunity not afforded to Biden during his time in Harris’ job.

She also receives copies of the presidential daily briefings.

Where are the Republicans and why aren’t they calling this out, daily?

She followed that condemned Dr. Seuss. Did you know that? Raaaacist!

Happy birthday, #DrSeuss! “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go.” — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 2, 2017

