Trump abandoned releasing Russiagate intel in his final days

“After four years of railing against ‘deep state’ actors who, he said, tried to undermine his presidency, Donald Trump relented to U.S. intelligence leaders in his final days in office, allowing them to block the release of critical material in the Russia investigation, according to a former senior congressional investigator who later joined the Trump administration,” real clear investigations reported.
It sounds like DJT gave up.
Kash Patel says no one knows why DJT relented. The intel agencies mostly slow-walked documents and senior intel officials continually impeded the release of documents. CIA Director Gina Haspel blocked one critical document.
Patel said there were new disclosures that would expose additional misconduct and evidentiary holes in the CIA and FBI’s work.
He talked about exposing so-called secret documents. “But each time we forced them to produce [documents],” Patel added, “it only showed their coverup and embarrassment.”
One of the documents never released was one he helped prepare that reviewed the 2017 ICA report, the basis for Russiagate. He said the ICA deviated from CIA practice and was replete with “tradecraft failings.”
Patel isn’t saying entire agencies are corrupt. There were some ‘miscreants.”
The Donald simply failed to understand that our government is infiltrated,corrupted, and occupied by ChiCom Maoists.He actually believed there were patriots somewhere in the District of Corruption. He was wrong,terribly wrong,and the entire free world is paying a terrible price. The greatest traitor of all was his VP Pence who sold his country, his God, and western civilization for a few slivers of silver.
The comrades said that’s a nice fam you have there and it would be a shame if anything happened to it and we are still digging through your taxes and finances with a fine tooth comb.
Remember when Assange was asked why don’t you have any dirt on DJT and he said there isn’t any, that was memory holed.
DJT has a lot to lose in the game so it is easy to cast doubts on him.
He bought us some time and revealed the traitors and that is all I expected.
No one man was going to stop the rot of a fundamentally corrupt and destroyed system.
Japan has limped along for 30 years with a moribund economy because it is complete corruption that leads to collapse.