Trump abandoned releasing Russiagate intel in his final days









“After four years of railing against ‘deep state’ actors who, he said, tried to undermine his presidency, Donald Trump relented to U.S. intelligence leaders in his final days in office, allowing them to block the release of critical material in the Russia investigation, according to a former senior congressional investigator who later joined the Trump administration,” real clear investigations reported.

It sounds like DJT gave up.

Kash Patel says no one knows why DJT relented. The intel agencies mostly slow-walked documents and senior intel officials continually impeded the release of documents. CIA Director Gina Haspel blocked one critical document.

Patel said there were new disclosures that would expose additional misconduct and evidentiary holes in the CIA and FBI’s work.

He talked about exposing so-called secret documents. “But each time we forced them to produce [documents],” Patel added, “it only showed their coverup and embarrassment.”

One of the documents never released was one he helped prepare that reviewed the 2017 ICA report, the basis for Russiagate. He said the ICA deviated from CIA practice and was replete with “tradecraft failings.”

Patel isn’t saying entire agencies are corrupt. There were some ‘miscreants.”

