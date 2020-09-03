Cuomo threatens Trump, ‘better have an army to protect you’ in NY

President Trump is threatening to defund cities that won’t maintain order. He is ordering the federal government to begin the process of defunding New York City and three other cities where officials allowed “lawless” protests and cut police budgets amid rising violent crime, The Post reported. He signed the five-page order on Wednesday.

New York City, Washington, DC, Seattle, and Portland are initial targets as Trump makes “law and order” a centerpiece of his re-election campaign after months of unrest and violence following the May killing of George Floyd.

“My Administration will not allow Federal tax dollars to fund cities that allow themselves to deteriorate into lawless zones,” Trump says in the memo.

“To ensure that Federal funds are neither unduly wasted nor spent in a manner that directly violates our Government’s promise to protect life, liberty, and property, it is imperative that the Federal Government review the use of Federal funds by jurisdictions that permit anarchy, violence, and destruction in America’s cities.”

These are anarchist states at this point.

THE DON OF NY RESPONDS

Governor Andrew Cuomo gave a shocking response. “Trump ‘better have an army to protect him if he comes to NYC’,” the Governor said.

He added that “he cannot have enough bodyguards.”

Everybody needs a bodyguard to walk down the streets of New York City now, thanks to Cuomo and de Blasio.

Is Cuomo going to keep the NYPD from protecting him and his family? Cuomo had the authority to intervene and force de Blasio to protect the city, but he didn’t do a thing.

He does. It’s called the NYPD. We despise Cuomo and de Blasio. cc:@BernardKerik https://t.co/zKeuE2GOtB — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 3, 2020

Cuomo even had the unmitigated gall to blame the President for that which is clearly his direct responsibility. The Governor killed thousands of elderly with his nursing home orders.

You and @BilldeBlasio ruined New York. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) September 3, 2020