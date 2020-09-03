Cuomo threatens Trump, ‘better have an army to protect you’ in NY

President Trump is threatening to defund cities that won’t maintain order. He is ordering the federal government to begin the process of defunding New York City and three other cities where officials allowed “lawless” protests and cut police budgets amid rising violent crime, The Post reported. He signed the five-page order on Wednesday.
New York City, Washington, DC, Seattle, and Portland are initial targets as Trump makes “law and order” a centerpiece of his re-election campaign after months of unrest and violence following the May killing of George Floyd.
“My Administration will not allow Federal tax dollars to fund cities that allow themselves to deteriorate into lawless zones,” Trump says in the memo.
“To ensure that Federal funds are neither unduly wasted nor spent in a manner that directly violates our Government’s promise to protect life, liberty, and property, it is imperative that the Federal Government review the use of Federal funds by jurisdictions that permit anarchy, violence, and destruction in America’s cities.”
These are anarchist states at this point.
THE DON OF NY RESPONDS
Governor Andrew Cuomo gave a shocking response. “Trump ‘better have an army to protect him if he comes to NYC’,” the Governor said.
He added that “he cannot have enough bodyguards.”
Everybody needs a bodyguard to walk down the streets of New York City now, thanks to Cuomo and de Blasio.
Is Cuomo going to keep the NYPD from protecting him and his family? Cuomo had the authority to intervene and force de Blasio to protect the city, but he didn’t do a thing.
He does. It’s called the NYPD.
We despise Cuomo and de Blasio.
Cuomo even had the unmitigated gall to blame the President for that which is clearly his direct responsibility. The Governor killed thousands of elderly with his nursing home orders.
Trump has an army and its called the NYPD. Trump needs to federalize the NYPD and order them to put down the riots and lawlessness by any and all avialble means. If that includes the arrest of DeBlasio and his aides then so be it. Time to restore order and NYC is the place to begin. Hope Trump adds L.A. to the list!
Soros Puppet! Worst People in power in New York city.
Carol, when I hear AG Barr and Pres Trump comment on, “some wealthy” people funding violent anarchists, I cringe. WE ALL KNOW, WeThePpl could save them lots of time and energy, GO ARREST GEORGE SOROS. We know, THEY know, we ALL know who is at the top of that International Crime organization. It is Soros and his devil’s spawn.
Andrew Cuomo has ALWAYS BEEN a collossal Screw Up.
Was not long ago, Prince Andrew announced there was NO PLACE in NY for conservatives, Republicans. Few people realize, if there is one individual MOST responsible for the sub prime meltdown, it IS
Andrew Cuomo.
As HUD head, Cuomo literally put a gun to heads of banks, forced them to write subprime, balloon mortgages for people THEY KNEW would default on those loans. THAT is a FACT.
Fast forward to the Obama administrations … banks were assessed enormous penalties for writing those mortgages FORCED upon them. But it doesn’t end there.
Those penalties originally earmarked for people they considered victims of “predatory loans,” excess to be put into the US Treasury … THAT did not happen.
Enter the Fed Govt again, Obama put yet ANOTHER gun to the heads of banks and funneled those many $MILLIONS into the pockets of Obama’s “hand picked,” Radical Left wing organizations (like La Raza). There is little doubt, those “donated” many millions found their way BACK to Obama, probably used to fund their coup.
So every time I hear Cuomo brag about his time as HUD head, my head threatens to explode. Rarely will you find a governor as CORRUPT and INCOMPETENT as Andrew Cuomo. The man belongs in federal PRISON. In fact, after he personally directed the deaths of some 11,000 elderly in NY, he should be tried for crimes against humanity.
How dare this communist Marxist Governor threaten the president of the United States? Cuomo and de Blasio should both be removed from office.