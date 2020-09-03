California’s new law is a big win for pedophiles

California plans to get rid of “blatant discrimination in sex registry laws,” according to state senator Scott Wiener.

Last night, the California State Legislature passed #SB145, and it now goes to Governor Newsom. It will lower the penalties for adults who have sex with willing same-sex minors. A Judge could decide if the adult has to register as a sex offender if the offender is within 10 years of age of the victim, The San Francisco Examiner reports.

So, what, a 10-year-old and a 20-year-old? The law eviscerates the idea of adults being held responsible for sex with minors and puts it in a gray area.

“A new state bill introduced by Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, could possibly change the way young offenders, specifically those who identify as LGBT, are put on the state’s sex offender registry list, Wiener’s office announced Tuesday,” the San Francisco Examiner reports.

Sen. Weiner is gay and a longstanding argument in the LGBT community is that it is okay for gay people to have sex with willing underage partners.

Weiner claims it targets young LGBTs who cannot engage in vaginal intercourse. He said judges get to decide if it goes on the registry when it’s vaginal intercourse.

BLATANT DISCRIMINATION

Senate Bill 145 would put an end to “blatant discrimination against young LGBT people engaged in consensual activity,” Wiener said in a statement.

“This bill is about treating everyone equally under the law. Discrimination against LGBT people is simply not the California way. These laws were put in place during a more conservative and anti-LGBT time in California’s history. They have ruined people’s lives and made it harder for them to get jobs, secure housing, and live productive lives. It is time we update these laws and treat everyone equally,” he said.

SB 145 is being sponsored by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and Los Angeles-based LGBT civil rights organization, Equality California. The bill was co-authored by Assemblymember Susan Talamantes Eggman, D-Stockton.

“There’s no reason for the law to treat a high school senior dating a high school junior differently because of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” Equality California Executive Director Rick Zbur said in a statement. “For years, we’ve been working to make this common-sense fix and ensure LGBTQ young people are treated the same as their peers.”

However, what he is leaving out is they aren’t talking about a high school senior with a junior. They’re talking about a ten-year difference, which could be 8 years and 18 years.

It also lowers penalties.